Sports
 
Meneses takes over Creamline's coaching reins from Bundit
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 11:47am





 
Meneses takes over Creamline's coaching reins from Bundit
The Creamline Cool Smashers will be under the tutelage of Sherwin Meneses in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League season
PVL Media Bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sherwin Meneses will coach the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set March 16 at the Paco Arena in Manila in lieu of head mentor Tai Bandit.


Meneses has been tasked to handle the reins after Bundit, who steered the franchise to three championships, was reportedly asked to stay in Bangkok, Thailand where the latter lives due to the pandemic.


Creamline reportedly tried to arrange Bundit to come to the country in January but since there was a big spike in COVID-19 cases at that time, it decided to just stick with Meneses and let the former stay back home just to be on the safe side.


“He’s (Bundit) not coming. Creamline requested him to stay in Bangkok because of the pandemic here. Sherwin Meneses will be coaching,” a source told The STAR yesterday.


Meneses handled some of the early games of the Cool Smashers last year in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte and held the fort in Bundit’s absence.


Bundit arrived midway in the elimination round but Creamline fell a set short of claiming the crown and ended up runner up to Chery Tiggo, which eventually won their best-of-three title series, 2-1.


Now Creamline hopes to improve on their last sortie under Meneses.


Meneses will handle a squad that is bannered by many-time league MVP Alyssa Valdez, two-time Finals MVP and many-time best setter Jia Morado, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Jeanette Panaga and Risa Sato among others.


Apart from Creamline and Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, F2 Logistics, Army, PLDT Home Fibr, Bali Pure and Cignal HD are the other teams seeing action in the country’s lone pro volley league.


 










 









