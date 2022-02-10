




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Nash unperturbed despite Nets' crazy fall 
 


Alder Almo - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 9:13am





 
Nash unperturbed despite Nets' crazy fallÂ 
Head coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets questions a referee's call during the first half of their game against the Utah Jazz February 4, 2022 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Chris Gardner / Getty Images / AFP
 


NEW YORK – Brooklyn coach Steve Nash refused to hit the panic button despite the Nets’ stunning fall from the top of the Eastern Conference to eight and in the play-in scenario. 


Nash remained a picture of calmness after the Nets lost for the ninth straight time — an embarrassing 126-91 rout at the hands of the surging Boston Celtics on national TV Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time) before a sellout crowd at the Barclays Center.


“I don’t think it’s a case of worrying. There’s not much we can do. We control what we can control,” Nash said. 


The Nets were without their Big 3. Kevin Durant has been out since mid-January with an MCL sprain; Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play in New York without a vaccine, while James Harden missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge remained out with a left ankle sprain while sharpshooter Joe Harris experienced a setback from his left ankle surgery. 


“What are we going to do? We can’t magically repair those injuries and have everyone back and have everyone go back to their natural roles and positions,” Nash said. “That’s something we’re just going to have to continue to play through until the time comes, but there’s no reason for us to get down and panic.”


It was practically over in the first quarter. The Celtics raced to a 14-0 start and a 28-2 lead. 


The Nets (29-25) looked like a lottery team without their key players. They were overmatched against a healthy Celtics team that came to New York with a five-game winning streak. 


Their sixth straight win pushed the Celtics (31-25) to seventh in the East, dislodging their victims. 


“I don’t know how often or if we’ve ever been so good to start like that before, but it felt good,” said Jaylen Brown, who led the Celtics with 22 points along with Marcus Smart. “We knew some of those guys were out. We just wanted to take care of business early. We didn’t want to play around and give them confidence and let them linger into the game.”


The Celtics were never seriously threatened as they led by as many as 35 points. Boston’s starters rested in the fourth quarter. 


The Nets will be looking to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose four straight games by 20-plus points with a record of .500 or better entering each of those games when they visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday (Friday in  Manila). 


Irving will be available, but Harden has been ruled out if he remains with the team past the trade deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern time (4 a.m. Friday in Manila). 


Nash was adamant that the Nets will hold on to Harden despite persistent rumors of a potential blockbuster trade between the Nets and division rival Philadelphia 76ers on a package centering on disgruntled star Ben Simmons. 


“Honestly, I think we’ll be exactly the same. I think the chances of trades or deals happening before the deadline are so slim, especially for our group,” Nash said before the game. 


Nash remained firm in believing that the best path to a title is with Harden. The Nets’ 13-3 overall record when the Big 3 are all healthy speaks for itself. 


This season, the Nets are 24-12 when Durant plays, 21-11 when Durant and Harden play together, and 2-1 with the Big 3 on the road. 


“We know what our record was when we were healthy,” Nash said. “We’re just going through a tough period. So, I think we all feel, if anything, tighter — from ownership to front office, coaches, players — everyone has gotten tighter during this period. So, there will be growth from this regardless of how long it will last. There’s no other way out of it than to keep our heads down and stay together.”


 


--


Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com. 


 










 









BROOKLYN
NBA
NETS
STEVE NASH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Saving the ship




By Joaquin M. Henson |
9 hours ago 


Not too many know that PBA chairman and newly-elected SBP vice president Ricky Vargas played a pivotal role in saving the Gilas ship from sinking prematurely before the FIBA World Cup second Asian qualifying window...








Sports
fbtw













SEAG gold medalist Ramirez to compete in The World Games







SEAG gold medalist Ramirez to compete in The World Games



By Luisa Morales |
18 hours ago 

 
Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines confirmed the news on social media on Monday. She will be the sole bet for the Philippines...








Sports
fbtw













All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night







All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang (13-4) and Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado (10-4) will lock horns in what is expected to be a high...








Sports
fbtw













Antonio, Laylo, Gomez eye spots in Philippine SEA Games chess team







Antonio, Laylo, Gomez eye spots in Philippine SEA Games chess team



By Joey Villar |
19 hours ago 


Grandmasters Joey Antonio, Darwin Laylo and John Paul Gomez vie for slots to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games-bound national...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas braces for Korea revenge







Gilas braces for Korea revenge



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


A hastily-formed Gilas Pilipinas braces for an all-out war against a well-motivated South Korean squad that’s out for...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Diaz ecstatic to leave 'legacy' with Benilde athletic scholarship







Diaz ecstatic to leave 'legacy' with Benilde athletic scholarship



By Luisa Morales |
8 minutes ago 


Dubbed the “Benilde Hidilyn Diaz Scholarship for Athletes”, the school will award five national athletes a full...








Sports
fbtw













Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt







Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt



47 minutes ago 


Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominated an indoor pole-vault competition Wednesday winning with an effort of 6.04m but failed...








Sports
fbtw
 












Eala faces tall odds vs French rival







Eala faces tall odds vs French rival



By Jan Veran |
51 minutes ago 


Alex Eala hopes to come out fresh coming off a much-needed break although she would need more than vigor and energy when she...








Sports
fbtw













Thirdy answers call of duty







Thirdy answers call of duty



By Olmin Leyba |
9 hours ago 


Japan-based Thirdy Ravena gave shorthanded Gilas Pilipinas an added boost in personnel and firepower 15 days before it wages...








Sports
fbtw













Eala pulls rug from under Swiss miss







Eala pulls rug from under Swiss miss



By John Bryan Ulanday |
9 hours ago 


Rampaging Alex Eala stunned Swiss favorite Joanne Zuger, 6-4, 6-1, to barge into the Round of 16 of the W60 Grenoble in ...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with