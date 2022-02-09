




















































 
























Sports
 
SEAG gold medalist Ramirez to compete in The World Games
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 3:32pm





 
SEAG gold medalist Ramirez to compete in The World Games
Annie Ramirez
Facebook / Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines
 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipino jiu-jitsu athlete Annie Ramirez is headed to The World Games in Birmingham in the United States this year.


The World Games is a quadrennial event meant for sports or disciplines within a sport that were not contested in the Olympic Games.


Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines confirmed the news on social media on Monday. She will be the sole bet for the Philippines in the sport.


Ramirez shared her excitement on social media.


"The World Games is like second to the lympics in our sport and I am more than willing to represent once called upon," Ramirez wrote.


"The preparation will still be different because of the COVID protocol, but I can guarantee everyone that I will give it my all," she added.


In the same post, the SEA Games gold medalist also asked for financial help to assist her in her bid.


The World Games, set to unfurl on July 7 will feature 30 sports, including 54 disciplines and encompasses some 206 events, such as bowling, dancesport, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, powerlifting, softball and wushu.


 










 









