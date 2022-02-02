Chot Reyes 'big believer' in Gilas program laid out by Tab Baldwin

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes will look to work within the program constructed by Tab Baldwin as he takes over the role in a surprising development for the national team.

Speaking to Gretchen Ho on One News' The Big Story, Reyes said that he saw great things in what his predecessor was doing and plans to build on it.

"I really like the system and the program laid out by Coach Tab. I'm a big believer of that system. Because remember when we were awarded the [World Cup] hosting rights in 2018, we came out with our 23 for 23. We really put together a pool of players who would be ready by 2023," Reyes said.

"That is my belief. For us to be successful internationally, we need long term planning and preparation. And that's why I really like what Coach Tab was doing. I like how the program was developing," he added.

Under the tutelage of Baldwin, the Gilas program saw a number of young guns lead the national team in the qualifiers for the FIBA Asia Cup.

For both the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, and the FIBA OQT, Baldwin employed an all-cadet Gilas lineup led by the likes of Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano and RJ Abarrientos.

Though lacking in experience, Baldwin's young Gilas was able to eke out some great wins in the Asia Cup qualifiers — including two against Gilas regional rival South Korea — and some impressive games against powerhouses at the OQT.

But Reyes acknowledged that there were circumstances beyond their control that affected Baldwin's post at the helm of the Gilas program.

"Things happened beyond anyone's control. COVID happened, and then, the Japan League, the Taiwan League happened, and before anyone knew it, when we looked at the original pool of Coach Tab today, there are — what? — I think less than eight, or seven, or even six players remaining," Reyes said.

"That's the problem. The learning is that we need long-term preparation... Part of that learning as well is that we need to be flexible and we need to be agile. We need to be able to change direction and shift," he added.

Now the burden of adjusting falls to Reyes' shoulders, and while he did not expect to return to the national team as head coach, he embraces the responsibility.

"I never applied for this job, I never even hinted at, or volunteered for this job because I'm very happy as the coach of Talk 'n Text and I'm very busy doing other things as well. But like I said, ganun talaga yung buhay eh. You really cannot predict what happens," he said.

Reyes' return to the Gilas program comes just weeks before the team is set to compete at the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The games, however, will have no bearing for the Philippines' qualification to the 2023 World Cup since we have already been awarded a slot as co-hosts with Japan and Indonesia.