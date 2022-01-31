




















































 
























Acer Predator introduces the Helios 300
 


January 31, 2022 | 12:11pm





 
Acer Predator introduces the Helios 300
The Helios 300 is an entry game laptop for any gamer or gamer enthusiast who wants to get started with gaming. 
This is gaming like no other


Acer's Predator gaming line have always impressed in the past. Some notable gaming laptops to mention is their high-end Triton 500 laptop and swivel-screen Triton 900.


The Helios 300 is an entry game laptop for any gamer or gamer enthusiast who wants to get started with gaming. 


Design and display


The overall looks have been retained from last year, its black chassis with white and blue trim that you can find on the rear ventilation vents, or on the lid which also has the Predator logo placed squarely on the middle. 


At 255mm (L) x 363mm (W) x 22.90mm (H) and 2.5kg, the laptop is on the heavier side. If you do decide to take it along, you’ll have the array of I/O ports to suit your needs with 3 USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C that can support charging and display output, 3.5mm audio jack, LAN port, HDMI and mini-DisplayPort


The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6″ display that supports up to 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate option with 3ms overdrive support and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut offers more details with great visual fidelity. With the powerful Helios 300 hardware, a responsive gaming experience is delivered. 


Keyboard and trackpad


The Acer Predator Helios 300’s keys are on the quiet side. It’ll work well for either typing or gaming. The arrow keys, WASD keys and PredatorSense shortcut keys have a slightly different design from the rest, with this border around the keys making the backlight easier to see. 


The keyboard is a 4-zone RGB keyboard, boasting several light effects to suit your liking. There’s a dedicated Turbo button for you to press to enter Turbo mode, with a white LED light indicator to make it easier to tell if it’s on or off.


As a note, PredatorSense is the standard companion software for these laptops, where you can make changes to your hardware, swap to various performance modes, adjust fan speed and of course, customize your RGB lighting. It’s also a hub for a selection of apps and software.


Gaming experience


The Acer Predator Helios 300 performs excellently in running your games, concerning temperature levels aside.


The performance is consistent throughout, At QHD max settings, an average of 95 – 110 FPS is mind-blowing, because it is perfect for any FPS games or streaming. 


Overall


All in all, the Acer Predator Helios 300’s refresh is still a notable good laptop, with a more futuristic-leaning design. Its 4-zone RGB keyboard is customizable for those who like having aesthetic lights while gaming. 


There are tendencies of high temperatures while running – and a standard battery life, but if that’s something that you wouldn’t be bothered with, Acer Predator Helios 300 is a solid option.


 










 









