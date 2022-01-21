




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Filipinas take breakthrough win vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 10:20pm





 
Filipinas take breakthrough win vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup
Chandler McDaniel (C) celebrates her goal against Thailand in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Group B match in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday
AFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — It's a miracle in Navi Mumbai for the Philippine women's national football team.


The Philippines began their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in spectacular fashion scoring a 1-0 victory over Thailand at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.


Chandler McDaniel, in just her second tournament for the PWNFT, scored the lone goal of the match in the 81st minute as Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing mishandled her shot.


Chandler got a touch on the ball outside of the box as it slid to Boonsing for what could have been an easy save.


But the Thai goalkeeper fumbled with the ball and it crossed the line for the breakthrough goal.


Chandler's goal sweetened what would've been an already respectable nil-nil draw over the Thais.


Prior to this match, the Philippines held a 0-12 head-to-head record against the Southeast Asian powerhouse.


The Filipinas played stellar football for the whole 90 minutes, led by a disciplined backline.


Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was able to rely on her defenders Hali Long, and Dominique Randle to help stave off the Thai attackers.


On the offensive end, the Philippines also had a number of chances on goal before Chandler's.


The debuting Katrina Guillou actually found the back of the net off of a volley from Chandler at the 13th minute but was flagged offside.


Guillou then had another close chance to score the opening goal at the 28th minute with a long shot but it hit the cross bar.


All around, it was a good game for the Pinays who will take three whole points in Group B.


It also gives head coach Alen Stajcic a victory in his first match at the helm.


They bring the momentum with them as they face World No. 11 Australia on Monday.


 










 









AFC ASIAN CUP
FOOTBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Undermanned Pacers stun cold-shooting Warriors in OT







Undermanned Pacers stun cold-shooting Warriors in OT



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


Despite missing the services of stars like Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, a second unit led by rookie Chris Duarte helped...








Sports
fbtw













Molde, Cheng join Choco Mucho in PVL







Molde, Cheng join Choco Mucho in PVL



By Joey Villar |
9 hours ago 


Molde played college ball for University of the Philippines and suited up for PLDT last season in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte while...








Sports
fbtw













Early citizenship switch a must for Yuka Saso







Early citizenship switch a must for Yuka Saso



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


To steer clear of any possible legal imbroglios that may arise in the wake of the latest reported revision to Japan’s...








Sports
fbtw













Green, Rockets nip Clarkson, Jazz on 'Filipino Night'







Green, Rockets nip Clarkson, Jazz on 'Filipino Night'



By Luisa Morales |
 1 day ago 


As Utah hosted "Filipino Night" with Green and Clarkson's second clash of the season, Green's Rockets sent the Jazz to their...








Sports
fbtw













Azkals' Mara&ntilde;on, de Murga join Malaysian football champs JDT







Azkals' Marañon, de Murga join Malaysian football champs JDT



By Luisa Morales |
12 hours ago 


Malaysian football champion club Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) got injected with Philippine Azkals power as they announced the...

 






Sports
fbtw










Latest









Beloved game Kingdom Hearts turns 20, set for release on Switch







Beloved game Kingdom Hearts turns 20, set for release on Switch



By Michelle Lojo |
5 hours ago 


Square Enix's popular title Kingdom Hearts is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this coming March and will finally make...








Sports
fbtw













Huey, partner ousted by home bets in Australia Open doubles; Fil-Aussie Cabrera out too







Huey, partner ousted by home bets in Australia Open doubles; Fil-Aussie Cabrera out too



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


National team mainstay Treat Huey and Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat ended their 2022 Australian Open men's doubles...








Sports
fbtw













Last-hole miscue drops Saso to joint 2nd in LPGA Tour opener







Last-hole miscue drops Saso to joint 2nd in LPGA Tour opener



By Jan Veran |
11 hours ago 


A late eagle-2, a gimme birdie and another birdie thrust Yuka Saso into the lead of the elite, celebrity-spiced Tournament...








Sports
fbtw













ONE newcomer Loman seeks another top opponent for next fight







ONE newcomer Loman seeks another top opponent for next fight



By Luisa Morales |
11 hours ago 


Team Lakay's Stephen Loman wants to accelerate his meteoric rise in ONE Championship even further after making his debut in...








Sports
fbtw













Suns storm back vs Mavs; Pelicans beat Knicks







Suns storm back vs Mavs; Pelicans beat Knicks



11 hours ago 


Devin Booker scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 20 points and 11 assists as Phoenix beat the Dallas Mavericks, 109-101,...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with