Filipinas take breakthrough win vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup

Chandler McDaniel (C) celebrates her goal against Thailand in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Group B match in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — It's a miracle in Navi Mumbai for the Philippine women's national football team.

The Philippines began their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in spectacular fashion scoring a 1-0 victory over Thailand at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

Chandler McDaniel, in just her second tournament for the PWNFT, scored the lone goal of the match in the 81st minute as Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing mishandled her shot.

Chandler got a touch on the ball outside of the box as it slid to Boonsing for what could have been an easy save.

But the Thai goalkeeper fumbled with the ball and it crossed the line for the breakthrough goal.

Chandler's goal sweetened what would've been an already respectable nil-nil draw over the Thais.

Prior to this match, the Philippines held a 0-12 head-to-head record against the Southeast Asian powerhouse.

The Filipinas played stellar football for the whole 90 minutes, led by a disciplined backline.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was able to rely on her defenders Hali Long, and Dominique Randle to help stave off the Thai attackers.

On the offensive end, the Philippines also had a number of chances on goal before Chandler's.

The debuting Katrina Guillou actually found the back of the net off of a volley from Chandler at the 13th minute but was flagged offside.

Guillou then had another close chance to score the opening goal at the 28th minute with a long shot but it hit the cross bar.

All around, it was a good game for the Pinays who will take three whole points in Group B.

It also gives head coach Alen Stajcic a victory in his first match at the helm.

They bring the momentum with them as they face World No. 11 Australia on Monday.