Philippine SEA Games contingent cut down

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee has trimmed down the country’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games-bound team to 584 athletes from 627 due to budgetary constraints.

POC president Abraham Tolentino and chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez arrived at this decision yesterday after realizing in their meeting that the country’s remaining budget of P121 million would not be enough to bankroll the campaign in the biennial meet set May 12-25.

Fernandez earlier estimated a budget ranging from P150 to P200 million would not be enough to finance the Nationals’ training and actual participation in the meet.

“We understand the situation because of the budgetary constraint in the PSC, so we have to implement belt-tightening measures as regards the officials and equipment,” said Tolentino.