Huey, Rungkat fire bombs

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine team mainstay Treat Huey and Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat barged into the second round of the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles tournament with a feisty 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win.

Huey, the ATP No. 137, and the No. 152 Rungkat rallied from a set down to stun the fancied duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin (No. 44) from France and Rohan Bopanna (No. 43) from India.

The Huey-Rungkat pair banked on crisp attacks marked by six aces to advance against either the duo of Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Franko Skugor of Croatia or home bets Dane Sweeney and Li Tu.