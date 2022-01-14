




















































 
























adidas opens 2022 with 'Adistar' shoe for long, slow runs
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 11:03am





 
adidas opens 2022 with 'Adistar' shoe for long, slow runs
The new adidas Adistar is designed for runners to go above and beyond on their long, slow runs
adidas
 


MANILA, Philippines – Sports giant adidas begins the new year with its latest release in the brand's running shoe line — the all-new adidas Adistar.


More than ever before, the latest sneaker out of adidas running is designed to help runners go above and beyond on their long, slow runs.


The shoe, inspired by the idea of perpetual motion and tested for over 4,500 kilometers, offers a package of "support and protection" to help its wearer reach distances they've never reached before.






The new adidas Adistar offers more cushioning to push runners forward in long-distance runs

adidas








The Adistar features a cushioned collar and tongue together with an engineered mesh upper to strike soft and push its wearer forward from their first step to the distant last.


A soft and responsive REPETITIOR midsole is also combined with REPETITIOR+, a firm EVA cradle around the heel to stabilize the wearer with every stride.


The shoe also has "rocker geometry" on the midsole owing to a 6mm drop in stack height from heel to toe.


Key features of the shoe include a "dual-gender" last which was informed by both male and female insights to adjust to the anatomical differences of the male and female foot.






The adidas Adistar will set its wearer back P6,500 for a pair

adidas








"For SS22, we wanted to focus on supporting all runners on their long, slow runs," said adidas senior product manager Simon Lockett.


"With this in mind, we created the adidas Adistar, which is designed to give runners the confidence on long runs through the perfect combination of cushioning, protection and support," he added.


The adidas Adistar is available in two colorways, blue rush and red turbo.


Available through the adidas online store, the adidas App, in-store, and through the adidas Viber store, a pair costs P6,500.


 










 









ADIDAS
RUNNING
SHOES

















