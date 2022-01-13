




















































 
























Sports
 
COVID-19 derails Filipino fighters in ONE: Heavy Hitters
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 9:41am





 
COVID-19 derails Filipino fighters in ONE: Heavy Hitters
Filipino fighters Robin Catalan (L) and Jeremy Miado have been ousted from the fight card of ONE: Heavy Hitters due to COVID-19 protocols
ONE Championship
 


MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino fighters have been scratched off the fight card of the first ONE Championship event of the year due to COVID-19.


Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan were set to see action in ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium but were sidelined due to health and safety protocols.


Miado was set to face Senzo Ikeda in the main card where he looked to extend his win streak to three bouts.


Catalan, meanwhile, was about to return to action after a year against Elipitua Siregar in the lead card.


The Filipinos’ opponents will thus face each other instead.


Miado and Catalan were dismayed at the development but choose to look at the bright side.


"I believe this happened for a reason. Yes, it's unfortunate that as an athlete, all of our efforts in training camp went to waste. But I believe God has His own plans," said Miado.


"This is a sad news because I was really ready for this match and I was excited to head back to the ONE Circle and get the win. Unfortunately, we have to take this news and go back home, but we promise that once everything is ok, I'll go back to train to be able to fight again," quipped Catalan.


Also among cancelled fights in ONE: Heavy Hitters due to COVID-19 is the co-main event where Roman Kryklia was set to defend his ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Dutch-Turkish challenger Murat Aygun.


Still, the first ONE event of the year remains jam packed with China’s Xiong Jing Nan staking her ONE Women’s strawweight title against Japan’s Ayaka Miura in the main event.


 










 









