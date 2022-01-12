Tacloban Vikings to make PCAP debut

The Tacloban Vikings. Top left to right: Norman Montejo, Napoleon Bello and Jimmy Ty; middle left to right: Ruel Nuttal, Michael Angelo Alcober and Rafael Sim; bottom left to right: Catherine Pojas, Remegio Galenzoga and Andrew Casiano

MANILA, Philippines – One of three teams making their debut in the upcoming All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is the Tacloban Vikings.

“Magandang opportunity sa amin mapakita yung hilig namin sa chess at mapatunayan na makasabay kami sa magagaling na players sa buong Pilipinas,” said Tacloban’s Jimmy Ty.

To do battle in this second season of PCAP, Tacloban built itself through the draft, selecting Norman Montejo in the first round, Andrew Casiano in the second and Roel Nuttal in the third.

The rest of the Vikings, who all hail from either Leyte or Samar, include Remegio Galenzoga, Rafael Sim, Robert John Padel, Michael Angelo Alcober, Napoleon Bello Jr., Leo Lofranco, Catherin Pojas, Shiela Donoga and Ty himself.

“Excited at kabado kami bilang baguhan na team sa PCAP,” admitted Ty of his squad’s foray into professional chess. “Pero handa kami lumaban at makipagsabayan sa malalakas na team. Siyempre, sana makapasok kami sa playoffs.”

The Tacloban Vikings were put up with the help of PCAP officer Ariel Potot who, formed the Cordova and Lapu squads.

The All-Filipino Conference of the second PCAP season begins Saturday, January 22. The Laguna Heroes are the defending champions.