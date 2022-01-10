VeeWise duo to miss MPL PH Season 9

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist Agents were split last Sunday as duo Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario would be sitting out the upcoming MPL PH Season 9 "to pursue personal goals and spend more quality time with their families".

The Blacklist International management and its star players OhMyV33nus and Wise mutually agreed that the two will skip the upcoming MPL-PH Season 9.



Dubbed VeeWise, the duo have been making waves in the MPL Scene since their origins with ONIC Philippines. The two reached the grand finals of MPL PH Seasons 4 and 5 but the crown had alluded them both times. After being acquired by Blacklist International, the duo not only won their first crown last year, but they made MPL PH history by winning back-to-back championships in Seasons 7 and 8 and brought their team glory by coming from the lower brackets and winning the M3 World Championships.

Looking at the data gathered during MPL PH Season 8, Del Rosario racked in the most kills for his team, followed by Kiel “Oheb” Soriano. Villaluna's stats on assists at 443 was incomparable to everyone else, as well his 22% kill participation.

With Soriano already building up his reputation as the "Filipino Sniper" from the M3 World Championship and also earning the World Champion MVP title, his performance could answer for the absence Del Rosario will be living behind.

The turning point for Blacklist International for the coming season is to find someone that could replicate Villaluna's performance. Villaluna's healings and kill assists have been match-winning components in the late game, as strongly demonstrated in the M3 World Championships. The remaining players, Edward “Edward” Dapadap and Salic “Hadji” Imam might be able to fill in the gap, especially with Hadji, MPL PH Season 8 MVP, and his wide hero pool but a different team dynamic, or a different version of the popular UBE strategy might be in the future for Blacklist International this Season 9.

The Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines Season 9 is will open its regular season on February 18.