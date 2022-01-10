




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
VeeWise duo to miss MPL PH Season 9
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 11:20am





 
VeeWise duo to miss MPL PH Season 9
 


MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist Agents were split last Sunday as duo Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario would be sitting out the upcoming MPL PH Season 9 "to pursue personal goals and spend more quality time with their families".




Dubbed VeeWise, the duo have been making waves in the MPL Scene since their origins with ONIC Philippines. The two reached the grand finals of MPL PH Seasons 4 and 5 but the crown had alluded them both times. After being acquired by Blacklist International, the duo not only won their first crown last year, but they made MPL PH history by winning back-to-back championships in Seasons 7 and 8 and brought their team glory by coming from the lower brackets and winning the M3 World Championships.


Looking at the data gathered during MPL PH Season 8, Del Rosario racked in the most kills for his team, followed by Kiel “Oheb” Soriano. Villaluna's stats on assists at 443 was incomparable to everyone else, as well his 22% kill participation.


With Soriano already building up his reputation as the "Filipino Sniper" from the M3 World Championship and also earning the World Champion MVP title, his performance could answer for the absence Del Rosario will be living behind.


The turning point for Blacklist International for the coming season is to find someone that could replicate Villaluna's performance. Villaluna's healings and kill assists have been match-winning components in the late game, as strongly demonstrated in the M3 World Championships. The remaining players, Edward “Edward” Dapadap and Salic “Hadji” Imam might be able to fill in the gap, especially with Hadji, MPL PH Season 8 MVP, and his wide hero pool but a different team dynamic, or a different version of the popular UBE strategy might be in the future for Blacklist International this Season 9.


The Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines Season 9 is will open its regular season on February 18.


 










 









BLACKLIST
ESPORTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-PBA import Darvin Ham picks up first win as NBA acting coach&nbsp;







Ex-PBA import Darvin Ham picks up first win as NBA acting coach 



By Alder Almo |
22 hours ago 


Acting Milwaukee Bucks coach Darvin Ham entered their locker room like they had just won the championship following a statement...








Sports
fbtw













Australian judge offers Djokovic glimmer of hope in deportation fight







Australian judge offers Djokovic glimmer of hope in deportation fight



1 hour ago 


An Australian judge demanded Monday to know what more Novak Djokovic could have done to meet the country's strict pandemic...








Sports
fbtw













Philippine Olympic body open to recognizing PATAFA chief anew







Philippine Olympic body open to recognizing PATAFA chief anew



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino is open to reconsidering their decision declaring PATAFA president...








Sports
fbtw













Gin Kings, Beermen enlist free agents







Gin Kings, Beermen enlist free agents



By Olmin Leyba |
2 days ago 


Barangay Ginebra has acquired unrestricted free agent Nard Pinto to help fill in the void left by injured star Stanley P...








Sports
fbtw













NM Onofre Espiritu picked No. 1 in 2022 PCAP Draft







NM Onofre Espiritu picked No. 1 in 2022 PCAP Draft



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


National Master Onofre Espiritu was selected as the overall No. 1 pick by the Iriga Oragons in the 2022 Professional Chess...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Rookie Thomas lifts Nets over Spurs in OT
 






Rookie Thomas lifts Nets over Spurs in OT



2 hours ago 


Rookie Cam Thomas drove for the game-winning basket with 1.7 seconds left in as the Brooklyn Nets salvaged a 121-119 NBA victory...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena to undergo surgery







Obiena to undergo surgery



By Joaquin Henson |
12 hours ago 


After a week of soul-searching whether or not to undergo surgery for a minor meniscal tear in his left knee, world No. 6 pole...








Sports
fbtw













Reserves fuel Heat rampage versus Suns







Reserves fuel Heat rampage versus Suns



12 hours ago 


Tyler Herro scored a game-high and season-high 33 points, and Duncan Robinson added 27 points as the Miami Heat knocked off...








Sports
fbtw













PVL eyes three-conference 2022 calendar







PVL eyes three-conference 2022 calendar



By Joey Villar |
12 hours ago 


The Premier Volleyball League is planning to hold not just one but three conferences this year including the season-ushering...








Sports
fbtw













Ramos, Grouses split matches vs Akita







Ramos, Grouses split matches vs Akita



By John Bryan Ulanday |
12 hours ago 


Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses split their two-game Japan B. League homestand against Akita.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with