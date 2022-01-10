NM Onofre Espiritu picked No. 1 in 2022 PCAP Draft

MANILA, Philippines – National Master Onofre Espiritu was selected as the overall No. 1 pick by the Iriga Oragons in the 2022 Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Draft held last Saturday.

It is hoped that Espiritu will add some firepower to the Iriga squad that finished with a league-low 11-67 for the maiden season of PCAP. The Oragons finished last in all three conferences of the Southern Division last season.

Espiritu joins a team that is led by NM Julius Sinangote, Nelman Lagutin, NM Glennen Artuz and Johnlyn Buenaventura.

The top overall pick is from Bicol. Tigaon, Camarines Sur to be exact. He is a former varsity chess player for the University of Caceres along with his Iriga teammate, Glennen Artuz. NM Espiritu is currently with the Philippine Air Force.

Quezon City, which sat out the Open Conference, returned to the PCAP fold and selected IM Ildefonso Datu with the second pick.

Picking third was the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7 that reinforced its lineup with Marc Einnar Reyes in the first round, FM Rustum Tolentino in the second round, and Nelson Busa in the third round.

Cebu and Palawan, fourth and fifth in the draft respectively did not add to their respective line-ups and passed.

The Cagayan Kings drafted Ricardo Martin.

With the seventh pick, the Mindoro Tamaraws chose FM Julius Joseph de Ramos.

The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates came next and tabbed John Ranel Morazo in the first round, Mariel Romero in the second round, Antonio Chavez in the third, and Alfredo Rapanot in the fourth round.

The Cavite Spartans did not select any player after which the Rizal Batch Towers took in IM Richelieu Salcedo III.

The Knight Raiders of Isabela took IM Joel Banawa and FM Edmundo Gatus in the first and second rounds.

New squad Cagayan de Oro made use of all 11 rounds to add — in order from first to last — NM Anthony Makanino, NM Levy Mercado, lady player Mary Joy Tan, Jonel Balquin, Jaime Frias, Nazario Ubanan, Romeo Canino, Ronald Canino, Mario Arroyo, Domingo Uga and Eizel Jane Gicolo.

The other new team, Davao, likewise made use of all the rounds to bring in IM Sander Severino, FM Roel Abelgas, NM Jonathan Tan, NM Alexander Lupian, NM Henry Lopez, Aglipay Oberio, NM James Infiesto, Arnel Aton, Mary Palero and Aladino Diez.

Tacloban chose Norman Montejo in the first round, Andrew Casiano in the second, and Roel Nuttal in the third.

The Toledo Trojans selected Merben Roque in the first round.

The returning Zamboanga Sultans, which also missed out on the third conference of the last season, selected NM Dale Bernardo in the first round then added NM Raymond Salcedo and FM Belsar Valencia in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Powerhouse Pasig King Pirates added Jerome Villanueva in the first round the Mac Kevin Labog in the second.

The Camarines Soaring Eagles only had one pick and they added Chin Lim to their overhauled roster.

The Negros Kingsmen turned to the draft to bring in FM Adrian Pacis, Alvin Alcala, Ted Ian Montoyo and Adelaide Lim in order.

The Caloocan LoadManna Knights selected Alexis Maribao in the first round.

The Manila Indios Bravos added Jerry Areque and Rolando Andador in the first two rounds of the draft.

The first conference champions Laguna Heroes added Richie Jocson, while second conference victors Iloilo Kisela Knights reinforced itself with NM Rolly Parondo and Rizon Villanueva.

Third conference champions San Juan Predators did not draft anyone.