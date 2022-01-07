




















































 
























Cignal continues recruiting spree with five new signings
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022





 
MANILA, Philippines – After struggling in the last Premier Volleyball League season, Cignal vowed to bounce back strong. The HD Spikers did just that and more.


Cignal continued its recruiting coup Friday as it acquired five new players that included grizzled veterans Ria Meneses, Ces Molina and Jerrili Malabanan to bolster its chances in this year’s PVL Open Conference tentatively set in March.


The HD Spikers also picked up Marist Layug and Galudine Tronsoco.


The multiple signings came just a day after Petro Gazz released nine players that included the power-hitting Meneses-Molina-Malabanan troika.


Meneses, who was adjudged one of the two Best Middle Blockers in the last conference held in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte in August last year, and Molina will reunite with Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos and skipper Rachel Anne Daquis.


Cignal had actually started its major revamp late last year when it also tapped Graze Bombita, Angelo Cayuna, Angeli Araneta and Bia General to beef up its roster composed also of Jheck Dionela, Klarissa Abriam, Roselyn Doria and Ayel Estranero.


The news came before Sta. Lucia Realty announced it would go on leave due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.


 










 









