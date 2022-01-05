




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Ross, Reavis are back
 


Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Ross, Reavis are back
Chris Ross of San Miguel.
PBA Images
 


MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer expects to have a full complement soon with veteran playmaker Chris Ross returning after missing the early skirmishes in the PBA Governors’ Cup.


“He’s here already, just in quarantine,” SMB team manager Gee Abanilla said of Ross, who left for the US in November following the death of his father.


Defensive whiz Ross, one of the three remaining members of San Miguel Beer’s “Death Five” in the wake of the team’s roster shakeup after the Philippine Cup, arrived Monday from Texas.


Once he completes quarantine and gets a negative result from the RT- PCR test, Ross is expected to rejoin his peers for training.


While Ross was away, the Beermen logged a 3-2 win-loss record in the import-spiced tournament, winning their last three assignments before the league went on its New Year’s break.


The PBA is on an extended lull with its supposed resumption of the games for this week, including SMB versus Phoenix on Saturday, postponed due to the return to Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila.


Ross said he took a breather from basketball “to be around with family” and “pull myself out of that dark hole.”


“My pops would want nothing less, “ he wrote on Instagram. “So here’s to 2022. I’m ready; what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”


Another early absentee in the Governors’ Cup – Rafi Reavis – is expected to be back over in the Magnolia camp.


 










 









CHRIS ROSS
PBA
SMB

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'







Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'



By Joey Villar |
8 hours ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee rallied behind embattled EJ Obiena, saying the former will adopt the latter should the Tokyo...








Sports
fbtw













Beijing seals off its Winter Olympic 'bubble'







Beijing seals off its Winter Olympic 'bubble'



7 hours ago 


Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic "bubble" on Tuesday, preparing the Games venues, transport and staff for the world's...








Sports
fbtw













Osaka vows to have fun after making winning return from long break







Osaka vows to have fun after making winning return from long break



6 hours ago 


Naomi Osaka said Tuesday that she aims to enjoy herself on court this year as she won on her return to action following a...








Sports
fbtw













Alex Eala starts 2022 at No. 8 in world junior rankings







Alex Eala starts 2022 at No. 8 in world junior rankings



By John Bryan Ulanday |
9 hours ago 


Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will resume her steady rise in the world rankings from eighth place after a stellar 2021...








Sports
fbtw













Osaka overcomes nerves to make winning return after long break







Osaka overcomes nerves to make winning return after long break



10 hours ago 


A nervous Naomi Osaka overcame a second set wobble to make a winning return Tuesday in her first match since taking an indefinite...








Sports
fbtw










Latest



 





KBL reaches out to PBA




By Joaquin Henson |
January 5, 2022 - 12:00am 


Unlike the Japan B.League which directly sourced Filipino players from various leagues, including the PBA, the Korean Basketball League commissioner Kim Hee-Ok is using diplomacy and transparency in working out a...








Sports
fbtw













The dark moments of ’21




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 5, 2022 - 12:00am 


In yesterday’s column, we celebrated 10 shining moments in Philippine sports the past year. Today, we bemoan the 10 dark moments that put a damper on Philippine sports in 2021








Sports
fbtw













Sixers soar past Rockets







Sixers soar past Rockets



40 minutes ago 


Joel Embiid posted his third career triple double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Philadelphia 76ers...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena faces expulsion from Philippine team







Obiena faces expulsion from Philippine team



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


EJ Obiena is on the verge of losing his spot in the Philippine team.








Sports
fbtw













Embiid records triple-double as 76ers trounce Rockets







Embiid records triple-double as 76ers trounce Rockets



11 hours ago 


Joel Embiid posted his third career triple-acdouble with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Philadelphia 76ers...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with