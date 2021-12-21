




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
4 final takeaways from the Azkals' 2021 Suzuki Cup campaign
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 21, 2021 | 2:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
4 final takeaways from the Azkals' 2021 Suzuki Cup campaign
MANILA, Philippines – We’ve heard that the Azkals didn’t train enough. We didn’t have many of our best players.



Sure. But what country wasn’t hampered by that?



Instead, here are some of my final thoughts to take away from the 2021 Suzuki Cup.



This is the first tournament where the Philippines scored in every game



The Azkals came away unlucky 2-1 losers to Singapore and Thailand but 7-0 and 3-2 winners over Timor Leste and Myanmar.



Think about it. For all the challenges, the Philippines scored in every game and were in the fight even up to the final minute of play.



The closest the Philippines came to achieving that (scoring in every game) was the 2018 edition, except the lads figured in a scoreless draw with Indonesia.



And seven players found the back of the net. 



Bienvenido Maranon led the scoring parade with four goals, with Amin Nazari and Patrick Reichelt adding two each. 



Having said that…



Kevin Ray Hansen did well



Since 2010, the Philippines has had a different keeper for all the Suzuki Cups. There was Neil Etheridge (2010), Eduard Sacapano (2012), Patrick Deyto (2014), Roland Muller (2016), Michael Falkesgaard (2018) and Kevin Ray Hansen (2021).



In contrast, Hassan Sunny has been at goal for Singapore since 2010.



One can make the case that our goalkeepers aren’t available because of club duty during a non-Fifa calendar. But we have known that since 2008 when Phil Younghusband was not released by Chelsea. 



It is nice knowing who you have in the back. You have that trust, understanding, and assurance. 



Hansen conducted himself with aplomb. He did well between the stick with his distribution and sense of timing. He even nearly saved a penalty. 



He’s a kid but he can only get better.



More Yrick Gallantes



Looks like we have that creative force in the middle with the ability to be in the right place at the right time.



Love his runs up in the middle. His through balls and running into space to make plays.



The fact he got in the game against Timor Leste and Thailand and made an impact saw him get his first start against Myanmar. Sure Stephan Schrock wasn’t available. But Yrick was really good.



We have to be careful when losing the ball to those dazzling defenders



Five of the goals scored against us came from being dispossessed or unable to get to the ball when need be.



Against Singapore, Oliver Bias lost the ball just past the midfield line to right back Zulqarnaen Suzliman, who ran down unopposed and crossed the ball to Faris Ramli for a score.



During the match versus Thailand, Patrick Reichelt missed running down the ball from left back Theerathon Bunmathan and he was able to dart into the box and send a cross for a close range blast by Teerasil Dangda. 



For the second goal, after Hansen blocked the attempt by Dangda the ball landed between defenders Amani Aguinaldo and Jesper Nyholm but were a split second late to react to the ball as Thai captain Chanathip Songkrasin got to the ball quicker and went in but was bumped for a pen.



The two goals conceded to Myanmar also came from lost balls.



The first was when Martin Steuble was unable to get that ball close to the half-line of Myanmar that central midfielder Lwin Moe Aung tracked down. He ran up several paces, passed to the left to forward Aung Kaung Mann who crossed to Htet Phyo Wai for the score. 



In the second goal, Sandro Reyes missed a ball that once more Lwin Moe Aung was able to get and pass to another central back in Hyen Phyo Win for a cross that Htet Phyo Wai scored from. 



Take note, it was their defenders who initiated the attacks.



Some might say that it was a disappointing campaign. Maybe. I didn’t feel as bad as missing out in 2016. I think the Azkals Development Team program is a good feeder for the senior national team. We can only get better.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

