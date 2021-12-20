




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Pasig completes sweep; Imus, Mindoro advance
                        

                           
Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 7:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – Pasig Sta. Lucia swept Group A while Imus Buracai de Laiya emerged Group D top seed on Monday in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



The Realtors dumped the Negros Muscovados, 85-73, for their fifth straight victory that put them ahead of the Iloilo United Royals entering Tuesday's quarterfinals.



Imus, with Adi Santos and Jhaymo Eguilos providing 1-2 punch, subdued Rizal EMKAI Xentromall, 90-79, to finish with a 4-1 record.



Santos posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 1 block while Eguilos tallied 18 points and 8 rebounds for coach Manny Torralba.



Also-ran Bulacan pulled off a 90-79 stunner over Manila Stars to give Mindoro EOG Burlington (4-1) the second quarterfinals seat in the six-team bracket.



It was a harrowing loss for the Stars, who drew 24 points from John Ambulodto and controlled the game for 30 minutes and 22 seconds only to falter in the end.



The Kuyas, powered by James Martinez's 31-point, eight-assist, six-rebound output, closed out their campaign with a 2-3 record while the Stars fell to 3-2.



Although assured of a stint in the knockout quarterfinals, the Realtors did not relax and pulled away, 75-57, through the effort of Jeckster Apinan, who poured seven of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter.



Letran standout Fran Yu contributed 11 points while Ryan Paule Costelo and Allen Mina chipped in 10 points each for Pasig coach Bong Dela Cruz.



The Muscovados, the MPBL's 32nd and newest franchise, wound up winless in five outings.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHOOKS-TO-GO
                                                      MPBL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
