Sports
                        
High school coaching great Badolato passes away
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 2:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
High school coaching great Badolato passes away
Ato Badolato
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Legendary coach Edmundo “Ato” Badolato, considered the greatest Filipino high school basketball coach, has passed away Sunday night due to cardiac arrest.



He was 74.



Tributes from mostly his players he once coached were posted on social media for Badolato, who transformed the San Beda junior program as the yardstick in the country.



“Sad news. The winningest high school coach, my mentor, Coach Ato Badolato passed away this evening (Sunday),” said Barangay Ginebra stalwart LA Tenorio. “Will miss you Ato. Ikaw ang malaki rason bakit ako nandito sa posisyon ko ngayon (You are the big reason why I’m here in my position now).”



Also posting tributes were champion coach Eric Altamirano, Borgie Hermida, Benjie Paras, Dindo Pumaren, Ronnie Magsanoc, JVee Casio and Baser Amer among others.



Badolato has also served as UAAP commissioner and national team coach in the past.



Details of his wake have yet to be finalized.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

