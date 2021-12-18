




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 10:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Composite photo shows the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang rosters of Blacklist International (L) and ONIC PH
Facebook  /  MPL PH
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — ONIC Philippines and Blacklist International made Mobile Legends History as they set up an all-Philippine Grand Finals and ensured a back-to-back title for the country in the Mobile Legends World Championship on Saturday.



ONIC was the first to punch its ticket with a win in the Upper Bracket Finals while Blacklist needed a grudge match win over BloodThirstyKings of North America.



ONIC Philippines started the day with a statement sweep against BTK of North America.



It was pure domination from Game One as ONIC Philippines sealed the first win in just 15 minutes and 12 seconds, 17-5. Game Two saw almost the same gameplay with ONIC Philippines pushing BTK to the corner and getting match-point at 18 minutes with a 14-6 kill count.



Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales took back-to-back MVPs with a perfect game at a 5/0/5 and 2/0/8 kill/death/assist stat.



Game Three saw a cornered BTK pulling out all they have to extend the series but ONIC Philippines kept composure and finished the 22:20 match at 13-9 with Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera ending the game with no deaths, three kills, and seven assists and booking the first Grand Finals slot.



With their compatriots waiting at the top, Blacklist International continued to stay alive with a dominating win against home team EVOS SG, 3-0.



Game One saw a wipeout at the 8th minute that snowballed into taking the first match in just over ten minutes, 18-2. MVP went to Kiel "OHEB" Soriano with no deaths, six kills and ten assists.



The domination continued with a 15-1 Game Two win in just under 14 minutes thanks to MVP Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna's 12 assists while a 27-10 Game Three saw Soriano once again earning another MVP finish and giving Blacklist International the opportunity to avenge their earlier defeat against BTK.



With so many things on the line, the final match of the day was a chess match between two tactical gameplays.



BTK started Game One with a 4-0 lead but Blacklist International kept their composure. By mid-game, the Filipino gamers took the lead and control of the map, ending the match at a small kill count of 9-6 at 20 minutes and 15 seconds.



The MVP plum went to "OhMyV33NUS" anew with a 100% kill participation with nine assists.



Game Two started with both teams trading kills and objectives, but team fights favored the Filipino squad and eventually took the match 14-10 in under 16 minutes.



Game MVP went to Edward “Edward” Dapadap with two kills, four deaths and five assists.



But it seemed like a sleeping dragon was arisen as Game Three saw a stronger BTK.



The North American squad took control of the map using their comfort draft, securing key kills and objectives and stopping the sweep with a crucial win 13-19 at 20 minutes and 19 seconds.



Game Four saw BTK once again out draft the Filipino champions and quickly took control of the map, taking critical team fights, with a 13-9 kill lead, not letting the match drag on to give Blacklist International the late game advantage.



But it was in vain as Blacklist International managed to drag the match and forced BTK to make a crucial mistake as the latter focused on taking down turrets when Blacklist International came out and took out each BTK hero one by one, resulting in a wipeout and quickly taking the match.



The last MVP of the day went to "OhMyV33NUS" again with a 4/2/8 kill/death/assist stat.



The win doesn't just redeem Blacklist International from their earlier defeat from BTK, but set up an all-Philippine team Grand Finals in the M3 World Championship and makes history as the Philippines takes back-to-back Mobile Legends World Championship.



The Grand Finals, version 2.0 of MPL PH Grand Finals Season 8, will take place at 5 p.m. on December 19.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

