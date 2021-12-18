




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Sotto, Adelaide absorb beating vs Taipans in Aussie NBL
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 7:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sotto, Adelaide absorb beating vs Taipans in Aussie NBL
Kai Sotto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto was given a rude welcome in the Australian National Basketball Team as his team lost to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67, in his regular season debut at the Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday.



Sotto, who missed Adelaide's first four regular season games due to a knee injury, came off the bench and played less than 10 in the lopsided loss.



Sotto did not attempt any field goals in his time on the floor but finished with one point courtesy of a free throw.



He did, however, contribute in other areas as he had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.



A strong start for the Taipans saw them lead by twin digits early, 31-20, at the end of the first quarter.



They did not look back after that as they ballooned their advantage to as big as 40 points.



Majok Deng paced Cairns with 23 points and seven rebounds.



Adelaide thus fell to 2-3 for the season.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KAI SOTTO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a 20-point lead, the Warriors were able to gather themselves just in time to hold on for the win courtesy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The career arc of now the greatest shooter of all time came full circle on Tuesday night (Wednesday Manila time) at the Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both the Azkals and the Asian Lions tote a 1-2 record although the former boasts of a plus-five goal difference compared to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting off the night was second generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao who had a stellar professional debut against veteran...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WBO clarifies no title eliminator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WBO clarifies no title eliminator


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBO Asia-Pacific chairman Leon Panoncillo said yesterday the recent Donnie Nietes-Norbelto Jimenez fight in Dubai was not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
SMB led by as much as 25 points as they improved to 2-2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer keys Shiga win in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer keys Shiga win in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The win, only their seventh of the season, broke an 11-game losing streak.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Road Warriors drive off Dyip for 4-0 start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Road Warriors drive off Dyip for 4-0 start


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going 4-0 to begin the conference, the Road Warriors leaned once again on import KJ McDaniels who finished with 34 points,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a lead as big as 23 points, the Diamond Dolphins held off the Grouses who surged in the second half.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loman eyes spot in bantamweight rankings after ONE debut win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loman eyes spot in bantamweight rankings after ONE debut win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Formerly the longest reigning champion in Bahrain-based promotion Brave CF, Loman put ONE Championship on notice with his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with