Sotto, Adelaide absorb beating vs Taipans in Aussie NBL

MANILA, Philippines — Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto was given a rude welcome in the Australian National Basketball Team as his team lost to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67, in his regular season debut at the Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday.

Sotto, who missed Adelaide's first four regular season games due to a knee injury, came off the bench and played less than 10 in the lopsided loss.

Sotto did not attempt any field goals in his time on the floor but finished with one point courtesy of a free throw.

He did, however, contribute in other areas as he had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

A strong start for the Taipans saw them lead by twin digits early, 31-20, at the end of the first quarter.

They did not look back after that as they ballooned their advantage to as big as 40 points.

Majok Deng paced Cairns with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Adelaide thus fell to 2-3 for the season.