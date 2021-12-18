Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar

The Philippine Azkals hope to end their 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on a high note as they face Myanmar on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals have a chance to salvage some pride for itself when it takes on Myanmar in the final match of the group stages of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup on Saturday.

The Philippines and Myanmar clash at 8:30 p.m. at Bishan Stadium, the home field of the Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League.

Both the Azkals and the Asian Lions tote a 1-2 record although the former boasts of a plus-five goal difference compared to the latter’s minus-five.

Thailand and Singapore, in first and second spot respectively in the group likewise battle today for the pole position that will have bearing in the semifinals pairings with the top finishers of Group B which will be decided this weekend.

Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia are all contesting the final slots.

In Suzuki Cup play, the Philippines has a 1-2-3 record (win-draw-loss) against Myanmar.

The Asian Lions won their first three matches in the competition after which the Azkals famously got a scoreless draw in the 2010 edition.

The Philippines followed that up with a 2-nil win in the 2012 staging.

Since then, the two countries have tussled in three international friendlies with Myanmar winning two of them.

The Philippines will try to give forward Angel Guirado a memorable send-off as in all likelihood, this will be his final Suzuki Cup. He is planning to stay on for another year for other competitions though.

Amin Nazari and Patrick Reichelt are the Philippines’ two leading scorers with two goals apiece.

The Azkals play without skipper Stephan Schrock who already left Singapore to tend to his pregnant wife.

The match will be televised over the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.