Analysis: That Philippines Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 9:27am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Analysis: That Philippines Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand
Kevin Reichelt's equalizer against Thailand was erased after a penalty kick gave the Thais the edge once again with Teerasil Dangda scoring the goal.
MANILA, Philippines – That Philippines-Thailand Suzuki Cup match where the latter won, 2-1, was cruel.



At first, it was cruel for the Thais, who exhibited so much class and tactical nous that it appeared they were going to drub the Philippines. A 1-nil score seemed too improbable but yet, the Philippines held on.





Then the Azkals scored off a scramble following a free kick and suddenly the match was on level terms, 1-1. The game could have been snatched from the Thais.



Just when it seemed like an upset was in the offing, a penalty was called and it was game over for the Philippines, which tumbled out of semifinals contention with the 2-1 loss.



They can still bounce out with a win in the group stage against Timor Leste. It might be small consolation but consider the fact that after making the semis in 2010, 2012 and 2014, they have missed the final four in two of the last three offerings.



I will buy into Scott Cooper’s plan for 2022, but we do have to look at this game and what they needed to do.



Find that service from the middle of the park.



Stephan Schrock from the left and Patrick Reichelt from the right. We need someone in the middle to open things up. 



If you look at the Azkals’ recent history, you had Phil Younghusband slipping those perfect through balls up the middle with Chris Greatwich or even Jason de Jong backing him up in 2010.



Even in the years after that, the coach (whoever it was) would at times slide Phil to the middle and he did well because he’s such a great passer.



Angel Guirado played up that middle in 2012 to play Chieffy Caligdong and de Jong to service Phil for two goals versus Myanmar in 2012. Angel of course also fielded a long ball to run up the middle and score a goal for himself as well against the Burmese. 



In 2014, Phil found Reichelt in the middle for a goal. And we’ve had more. 



In this tourney, a couple of goals against Timor Leste were served up from the middle. 



As always, Schrock played with a lot of guts in this tournament but he was clearly a marked man. 



As for Reichelt, he has been one of the most important call-ups since 2012 while scoring very important goals for the Philippines. He is the fourth leading national team scorer and can still move up to third and possibly second. After Phil, Reichelt is the second most prolific scorer (tied with the retired Chieffy Caligdong) for the Azkals in the Suzuki Cup.



With no game in the middle, the Philippines found it hard to mount any ground attack.



So we need to…



Resort to smash and grab tactics



When the Philippines gets inside the final third, the Azkals are freaking dangerous. Getting there is altogether another matter. Hence, the need for that creative force in the middle and not just the wings. 



Prior to this 2021 tournament, the Philippines has scored six times off set pieces and we continued to do so in this competition. 



In this 2021 edition, Nazari, Jesper Nyholm and Reichelt scored off set pieces.



While I do feel bad about the loss, I have faith in the team. 



Let’s go out with a win.



The 2021 Suzuki Cup can be watched over Premier Football on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

