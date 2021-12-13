




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Thailand
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 12:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Thailand
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines takes on Thailand on Tuesday in Match Day Four of the 2021 Suzuki Cup (the match will be shown on Premier Football on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application).



It is a match where if you want to put it bluntly or simply it has implications in advancing to the next round or not.  



Since the 2012 Suzuki Cup, Thailand and the Philippines have tussled five times, with the former coming away with three wins and two draws.



In those five matches, the Philippines has scored twice — one by Chieffy Caligdong in 2012 and the second by Jovin Bedic in 2018. 



This sixth meeting since then carries huge weight. 



Thailand is on top of Group A with a 2-0 record — the same as Singapore but by virtue of a superior goal difference, is ahead, 6-4. 



The Philippines, having succumbed to an opening day loss to Singapore, needs to win if they want to stay alive in the competition. A draw is still good but advancing is predicated on blowing out Myanmar and Thailand losing to Singapore. 



But when you put your fate at the hands of others, that’s even more difficult. 



Here are some questions that will be answered by the time the match is over.



What does Thailand have going for them against the Philippines?



Belief. That counts for a lot. They believe they are superior (although they know the Azkals have been getting better and tougher to beat) and can win. 



They have a tall team with Manuel Bihr, their Thai-German, handling central back duties at 6’1”. Their backline averages 5’10”. Dangda stands 5’11”. And more to this, expect them to play physical as they always have. No doubt, they saw how Singapore played the Azkals. They took down notes for sure. 



The Thais play with a lot of discipline and a keen understanding of the game. 



The Philippines also has the same. It boils down to experience and desire.



What can the Philippines do to take a point or three from the Thais?



I think they need to come out and play more aggressively. Am not sure sitting back and trying to hit Thailand on the counter helps. While doing so, they need to move up that ball quickly instead of dribbling too much.



Bienve Maranon or Angel Guirado need to be credible threats up front while helping out on defense. By doing so, that will affect the way Thailand defends. If not, they can commit more [players in the counter-attack or their regular offense.



If there are multiple attack threats for the Azkals — and if Stephan Schrock can find himself by the edge of the box — they can wreak havoc on Thailand.



If Schrock or even Patrick Reichelt can get going offensively and create for teammates, they can open up that field. 



We also need to defend with all hands on deck. Teerasil Dangda and Supachok Sarachat have two goals each to their name. Every time the Philippines has played the War Elephants in the last several years, they have had different players stepping up to score. So even if you stop Dangda, the Azkals’ defense has to be mindful of others.



We simply cannot allow the Thais to dictate the game because even if we park the bus, the pressure they will bring more oft than not finds success. Amani Aguinaldo has to lead that line alongside Martin Steuble and Daisuke Sato.



If Kevin Ingreso and Amin Nazari can provide more help on defense in the middle of the park, it will ease the pressure on the back four and allow the Philippines to go on quick counters.



Imagine if the Philippines scores first. Their confidence will soar. 



This match will be huge for the Philippines in more ways than one.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      SUZUKI CUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire knocks out Gaballo to retain WBC bantamweight title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire knocks out Gaballo to retain WBC bantamweight title


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nonito Donaire Jr. kept turning back the hands of time with another vintage performance, this time a knockout win over fellow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen crowned F1 world champion despite Mercedes' protests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen crowned F1 world champion despite Mercedes' protests


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver bagging the crown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Boxing, weightlifting out of Olympics?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The sports that gave the Philippines its greatest medal haul in Olympic history are on their way out. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Ardina clinch full LPGA status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Ardina clinch full LPGA status


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
For the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina will be busy as bees.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Thailand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Thailand


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines takes on Thailand on Tuesday in Match Day Four of the 2021 Suzuki Cup.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tight battle seen as ICTSI Midlands begins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tight battle seen as ICTSI Midlands begins


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than focusing on nailing a third championship in a remarkable rookie pro campaign, Harmie Constantino wants to make the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miami's Spoelstra wants NBA to revisit COVID-19 protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miami's Spoelstra wants NBA to revisit COVID-19 protocols


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra questioned the NBA's COVID-19 protocols , suggesting players that test positive but are fully...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Volcanoes rebound from losing debut
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bicol-LCC Malls vented its ire on Laguna-Krah Asia, 80-68, in a big bounceback win in the second day of the Chooks-to-Go-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay Cit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with