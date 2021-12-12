




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Donaire knocks out Gaballo to retain WBC bantamweight title
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
December 12, 2021 | 3:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Donaire knocks out Gaballo to retain WBC bantamweight title
Reymart Gaballo is consoled by Nonito Donaire with referee Ray Corona after a third round knockout loss to Donaire for the WBC World Bantamweight Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 11, 2021 in Carson, California.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Nonito Donaire Jr. kept turning back the hands of time with another vintage performance, this time a knockout win over fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo to defend the WBC bantamweight championship Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California (Sunday, Manila time).



Donaire landed a textbook left hook to the side of Gaballo’s body that sent the previously unbeaten challenger down on all fours near the end of the fourth round. The much younger, 25-year-old Gaballo tried to get up and beat the count, but he continued to wince in pain and returned to the canvas as the referee waved the fight off.






“That left hook to the body, he did not expect that coming from me,” Donaire said in an interview on the ring afterwards. “I had to set it up, bouncing up and down, left and right (until I saw an opening).”



The 39-year-old, multiple-division champion couldn’t help it but admire that perfect punch that took the wind out of Gaballo.



“I thought he was gonna get up (because) I know he had a lot of heart. But that was a very tremendous body punch that landed on him,” he added.



Gaballo, who entered the bout on a perfect 24-fight win streak, had his moments early in the duel, at one point clipping Donaire with shots in the head that wobbled the ageless champion.



But Donaire’s accuracy, power and experience proved too much in the end for Gaballo, whom Donaire immediately consoled after the fight was stopped.



“I told him, 'Don't be down. You're a great fighter.' I was actually having trouble figuring you out. You're a great fighter, don't be down. And whatever I can do to help, I'm right here. I promise you that,’” Donaire recalled telling Gaballo, who is promoted by Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions.



Donaire (now 42-6, 28 KOs) has indeed rediscovered his fiery form at the 118-pound division, having taken the title from Frenchman Nordine Oubaali, whom he knocked out in similarly devastating fashion last May.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

