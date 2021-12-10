




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 3:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines badly needs to get a win when they face Timor Leste in Group A action of the 2021 Suzuki Cup on Saturday at the Kallang National Stadium in Singapore.



The Philippines is coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Singapore while Timor Leste — 2-nil losers to both Thailand and Myanmar —hopes to play spoiler and end their group stage stint with a bang (well, they still need to play Singapore).



Historically, it is easy to say that Azkals can handle Timor Leste more since the average age of this team is 19. However, if you recall the last time these two sides met in 2018, Timor Leste came roaring back with two late goals to make the match interesting. The Philippines slipped past them 3-2. 



There are few players left from that Timor Leste team — Joao Pedro who scored against the Azkals, goalie Aderito, defender Yohanes Gusmao, and forwards Nelson Viegas and Rufino Gama.



They do have 24-year old workhorse and all-around dynamo Paulo Gali. However, guts won’t do much if Gali does not have support. 



Aside from youth, what the Crocodiles (as Timor Leste’s team is nicknamed) have going for them is they are now playing without any pressure. A blowout loss is what opponents expect to inflict on them. Any nail biter feeds on their confidence.



But they really need to make their defense play more compact and when they go on the attack to have some secondary support. They commit about three players on the attack which is why they are easily dispossessed. 



What the Azkals need to do is to go on the attack. They need to take advantage of that porous defense by raining crosses, winning the aerial duels, and poaching rebounds. Timor Leste has problems clearing that ball. 



While it would be nice to see Stephan Schrock imperious in that midfield or even join in the attack, it is imperative that the other midfielders create moving forward. 



For the Philippines to commit more bodies forward, they need to know their defense will be resolute beginning in the midfield in the event they make a mistake. 



This is a game where the coaches need to get Bienvenido Maranon and Angel Guirado untracked. And they need that because after this match, the Philippines faces Thailand. You do not want to go into that match with no confidence in your game.



The Philippines-Timor Leste match is set 5:30 p.m. with the match being shown locally on the Premier Football channel on Skycable and Tap Go as well as the Tap Go streaming application.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      SUZUKI CUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Harper’s son open to play for Gilas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper’s son Ronald Jr. hopes to someday play for Gilas, an item in his bucket list, and his Filipina mother Maria Pizarro said recently it would be a dreamcome true for the 6-6 Rutgers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao rules out boxing return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao rules out boxing return


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao has stressed that he is done with boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Harper Jr., who said he was open to playing for Gilas Pilipinas, hit the Hail Mary shot from the Rutgers logo to upset Purdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com just learned that John Riel Casimero did not make weight for his upcoming World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks-MPBL set for 4-game debut as pro league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks-MPBL set for 4-game debut as pro league


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) ushers in a new era as the country’s latest professional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Derailed by the pandemic, Daniel Quizon has resumed his Grandmaster title bid by zooming straight to the top of the 2021 Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rolando Dy out to reclaim Brave CF top contender spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rolando Dy out to reclaim Brave CF top contender spot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy aims to regain lost ground as he guns for nothing less than a victory against Serbian Slobodan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Action-adventure game It Takes Two and racing game Forza Horizon 5 were the big winners in the recently concluded 2021 Game...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with