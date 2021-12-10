Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines badly needs to get a win when they face Timor Leste in Group A action of the 2021 Suzuki Cup on Saturday at the Kallang National Stadium in Singapore.

The Philippines is coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Singapore while Timor Leste — 2-nil losers to both Thailand and Myanmar —hopes to play spoiler and end their group stage stint with a bang (well, they still need to play Singapore).

Historically, it is easy to say that Azkals can handle Timor Leste more since the average age of this team is 19. However, if you recall the last time these two sides met in 2018, Timor Leste came roaring back with two late goals to make the match interesting. The Philippines slipped past them 3-2.

There are few players left from that Timor Leste team — Joao Pedro who scored against the Azkals, goalie Aderito, defender Yohanes Gusmao, and forwards Nelson Viegas and Rufino Gama.

They do have 24-year old workhorse and all-around dynamo Paulo Gali. However, guts won’t do much if Gali does not have support.

Aside from youth, what the Crocodiles (as Timor Leste’s team is nicknamed) have going for them is they are now playing without any pressure. A blowout loss is what opponents expect to inflict on them. Any nail biter feeds on their confidence.

But they really need to make their defense play more compact and when they go on the attack to have some secondary support. They commit about three players on the attack which is why they are easily dispossessed.

What the Azkals need to do is to go on the attack. They need to take advantage of that porous defense by raining crosses, winning the aerial duels, and poaching rebounds. Timor Leste has problems clearing that ball.

While it would be nice to see Stephan Schrock imperious in that midfield or even join in the attack, it is imperative that the other midfielders create moving forward.

For the Philippines to commit more bodies forward, they need to know their defense will be resolute beginning in the midfield in the event they make a mistake.

This is a game where the coaches need to get Bienvenido Maranon and Angel Guirado untracked. And they need that because after this match, the Philippines faces Thailand. You do not want to go into that match with no confidence in your game.

The Philippines-Timor Leste match is set 5:30 p.m. with the match being shown locally on the Premier Football channel on Skycable and Tap Go as well as the Tap Go streaming application.