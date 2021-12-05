




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Angel Guirado saving the best for last in final Suzuki Cup run
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 10:59am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Angel Guirado saving the best for last in final Suzuki Cup run
Angel Guirado (C)
PFF  /  The Azkals
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It might be the longest between national call-ups but Filipino-Spaniard Angel Guirado isn’t complaining.



Guirado made his Suzuki Cup debut for the Philippine Men’s Football National Team during the 2012 edition where he scored a goal against Myanmar and helped the Azkals book its second consecutive semifinals finish. 



Now, the 36-year old winger and striker — who will turn 37 one day after the Philippines plays Singapore in their 2021 Suzuki Cup opener — is back after nine years after his last stint in this regional competition. 



And he hopes to help out in what will surely be a challenging campaign.



“It’s always good to be in the Suzuki Cup because this is where I first saw the Azkals play,” offered Angel. “I am happy to participate again with the national team and that they continue to count on me. Whenever I come, I try to help as much as possible.”



Help he has. 



Angel went on to suit up for the Azkals for the AFC Challenge Cup, and FIFA World Cup qualification, and some other tournaments where he has scored a total of 12 international goals in 42 international caps for the Philippines. That places Guirado at fourth in the all-time Philippines scoring list right behind Phil Younghusband (52 in 108 games), Chieffy Caligdong (16 goals in 71 matches), and James Younghusband (12 in 98 games). 



He has scored six goals in the first half of play and the other six in the second half indicating his capability of playing in both halves. 



It makes for a pretty good ratio considering he has played less than Caligdong and James Younghusband underscoring his dependability.



Now, in his second Suzuki Cup stint, Guirado hopes that he can help the nationals not only return to the semifinals but possibly go even deeper.



And he is clearly excited about playing alongside his compatriot, Bienvenido Maranon, who will don the national colors for the first time.



“I think it’s great (to be able to play with Bienve),” underscored Angel. “We understand each other and will continue to learn more about playing together. He is a great player and when you play with great players, it is easier.”



Guirado, who began his club football career in his native Spain has played in the Philippines, Thailand, Iceland, Gibraltar, Italy, and Malaysia. 



He currently suits up for Alhaurin de la Torre CF in the Spanish Third Division. 



“The club is near my house in Spain and that is good because I get to be with my family.”



While it is possible that this 2021 Suzuki Cup will be his last, Angel would love to play one more year for the Azkals. 



“I would love to play for one more year with the national team and possibly represent the Philippines in the Asian Cup,” wished Guirado. 

“Whenever I go with the Azkals, I always look forward to do my best to win and try to win some trophies.”



Hopefully, there will be a good finish in this tournament for both the Philippines and Guirado. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
