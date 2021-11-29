Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates

Filipino gamers were the first to enjoy the Arcane-inspired new updates to PUBG Mobile.

MANILA, Philippines – Popular battle royale mobile game PUBG Mobile released one of its biggest updates to date.

Version 1.7, which dropped earlier this month, includes the return of different maps and modes, namely Vikendi, Metro Royal: Reunion, Survive Till Dawn, Infection Mode, Payload 2.0 and Runic Power. The marksman rifles were also given improvements in the recent update that includes combat changes, increased long-range damage, increased bullet speed and increased recovery speed. There is also the addition of a new permanent feature: a carry feature that allows players to carry their knocked-down fallen teammates to a different location.

But the biggest drop is the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile and Arcane collab. Partnering with Riot Games in promoting the animated series Arcane, the battle royal game has welcomed into their world League of Legends’ characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce, as well as the mysterious Mirror Islands of Piltover and Zaun.

PUBG Mobile players can now access new gaming mode Mirror Island where they can enjoy unique gameplay skills, abilities and weapons that are featured in League of Legends. The Arcane themed location is full of game loot for gun upgrades that players can use throughout the battle royale gameplay and not just in the Arcane themed location.

PUBG Mobile and Arcane and currently hosting a global community event that will last until December 11. Players may win permanent Arcane theme suits and weapons by sharing their Arcane themed game experience via their social media accounts. More information may be found on PUBG Mobile's website.