




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 11:51am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates
Filipino gamers were the first to enjoy the Arcane-inspired new updates to PUBG Mobile.
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Popular battle royale mobile game PUBG Mobile released one of its biggest updates to date.



Version 1.7, which dropped earlier this month, includes the return of different maps and modes, namely Vikendi, Metro Royal: Reunion, Survive Till Dawn, Infection Mode, Payload 2.0 and Runic Power. The marksman rifles were also given improvements in the recent update that includes combat changes, increased long-range damage, increased bullet speed and increased recovery speed. There is also the addition of a new permanent feature: a carry feature that allows players to carry their knocked-down fallen teammates to a different location. 



But the biggest drop is the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile and Arcane collab. Partnering with Riot Games in promoting the animated series Arcane, the battle royal game has welcomed into their world League of Legends’ characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce, as well as the mysterious Mirror Islands of Piltover and Zaun.



PUBG Mobile players can now access new gaming mode Mirror Island where they can enjoy unique gameplay skills, abilities and weapons that are featured in League of Legends. The Arcane themed location is full of game loot for gun upgrades that players can use throughout the battle royale gameplay and not just in the Arcane themed location.



PUBG Mobile and Arcane and currently hosting a global community event that will last until December 11. Players may win permanent Arcane theme suits and weapons by sharing their Arcane themed game experience via their social media accounts. More information may be found on PUBG Mobile's website.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORTS
                                                      MOBILE GAME
                                                      PUBG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though pegged as the underdog, Kambosos just squeaked past Lopez to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto draws added motivation from Filipinos watching him in NBL                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto draws added motivation from Filipinos watching him in NBL


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Now that Filipinos will be gaining access to his games through TapDMV's Tap Sports and Tap Go, the teenage basketball star...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Spence, Tepora: Missed opportunity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 November 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Errol Spence Jr.  has been cleared to fight again, and his potential opponents are pouncing on his vulnerability. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic 'probably won't' play Australian Open, says player's father
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic 'probably won't' play Australian Open, says player's father


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic "probably won't" play the Australian Open in January over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules, the World No....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 GM Barbosa, homegrown player Gumila reflect on San Juan's PCAP title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GM Barbosa, homegrown player Gumila reflect on San Juan's PCAP title


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
During the first year of the Philippines Basketball Association, Toyota and Crispa played each other for the nascent pro league’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry propels Warriors to win over Clippers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry propels Warriors to win over Clippers


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stephen Curry came alive late as the Golden State Warriors shook off a sloppy start to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 105-90,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No setting Suns; Jazz down Pelicans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No setting Suns; Jazz down Pelicans


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns never trailed, survived a late comeback attempt by the host Brooklyn Nets...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Super sealers drub pioneer side in final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Super sealers drub pioneer side in final


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sista completed its major turnaround from a winless team at the start of the PBA 3x3 to the best of the lot in yesterday’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Witch-hunt on Obiena decried
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Witch-hunt on Obiena decried


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
First, PATAFA demanded World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena to return 85,000 Euros which it claimed was sent to the athlete’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with