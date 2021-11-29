Champs League men’s side unwraps

LIPA CITY, Philippines — The finest men’s volleyball clubs take their turn to show their worth, starting their rumble for the PNVF Champions League crown today at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.

Go For Gold-Air Force, bannered by a slew of national players, tangles with the Manileño Spikers in the 10 a.m. curtain-raiser followed by the 1:30 p.m. duel between Sabong International Spikers and the MRT Negros side, then the 4 p.m. tiff between Global Remit and the Team Dasma Monarchs.

The Basilan Steel Spikers Amin-Anak Mindanao open their campaign versus Go For Gold tomorrow.

Go For Gold-Air Force, Basilan and Manileño compose Pool A while Global Remit, Sabong International, MRT-Negros and Dasma make up Pool B with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

Highly touted are the Aguilas led by national skipper John Vic de Guzman.