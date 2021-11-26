




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 1:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sultan wants Inoue, too
WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan with his manager and sportsman Junnie Navarro of the Zamboanga Valientes.
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rising bantamweight contender Jonas Sultan also wants a piece of Japanese superstar Noaya Inoue, currently considered the king of the stacked division.



Sultan is seeking out tougher challenges following his empathic shocker over previously unbeaten prospect Carlos Caraballo, whom he knocked out during their fight in Carson City, California last August to win the WBO Intercontinental bantamweight title.



And Inoue, who holds the WBA and IBF 118-pound belts, is a prime target for Sultan.



“Malakas at magaling talaga si Inoue, pero may kahinaan yan. Hindi naman siya lang ang malakas. Malakas din tayo (Inoue is really strong and good, but he still has weaknesses. It’s not only him who’s strong. I’m strong too),” the 29-year-old fighter told a handful of mediamen during a dinner hosted by his manager Junnie Navarro at the Kings City building in Betterliving, Paranaque Thursday night.



Asked to further elaborate on what he views as Inoue’s weakness, Sultan pointed out that the Japanese knockout artist is also hittable and can be hurt.



“Kailangan mo lang saktan yung kalaban mo para mag dalawang-isip siya (You just need to hurt the opponent so he’ll have second thoughts),” said Sultan, who is looking at the blueprint laid by WBC bantamweight champion and fellow Filipino Nonito Donaire Jr. when the latter gave Inoue a tough fight in 2019. 



“Timing lang. 'Pag tinamaan ko yun, baka hilo. Kasi headhunter ako eh (It’s about timing. When I hit him, he might get dazed. Because I’m a headhunter),” added Sultan, whose 11 out of 18 wins came by way of knockout.



Sultan’s preference for Inoue comes as two of the other champions in the bantamweight division are Filipinos — Donaire and John Riel Casimero, who reigns as the WBO titlist. Donaire had his chance at Inoue while Casimero is long waiting for his own turn to face the heavy-handed Japanese. 



“Kung pwede umiwas tayo sa Filipino para at least lahat ng Filipino umaangat. May mga foreigners naman na pwede,” said Navarro, who hosted the dinner as a send-off for the US-bound Sultan. 



Sultan will resume training stateside before heading to Japan to serve as a sparring partner for IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, who is booked to face Japan’s WBO belt holder Kazuto Ioka in a unification bout on December 31.



Navarro, a sportsman whose family owns the Zamboanga Valientes basketball team in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, said he eyes a busy 2022 for Sultan with three or four fights.



He mentioned a Sultan rematch with Caraballo and a clash with former world title challenger Jason Moloney of Australia.



But a shot at boxing immortality against Inoue should be the ultimate prize.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

