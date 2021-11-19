Two entries share Super Circuit Derby title

Representatives of the winners are shown with the championship trophy

MANILA, Philippines — Two entries were declared co-champions in the fourth leg of the 7 Cock/Stag Open Series Super Circuit Derby in Talisay, Negros Occidental recently.

Sharing the P1.3 top prize from the P3.3 million total at stake were BF Gracie of Bong Bong Lamoste and Bamboozle ALM by Andrew Montelibano and Bobby Orbista after scoring 6.5 points apiece.

The Super Circuit Derby festival offers a total guaranteed prize of P28 million for the entire 6-leg series.

Runners-up of the fourth leg with 6 points each were La Estrella of Bobby Orbista and Rani Ramos, Manhatan of David Santander and Inigo’s Café OCB’s by Nene Vera, followed by JJ Adonai of JP Merwin Pacheco, Bugoy Boys of Calvin Randall, POSBROS of Marlon Posecion, D’Breakers of John Plana and DB Yani of Dennis Braza with 5.5 points each.

The entry with the highest point after the 6-leg series conducted by Sabong International in cooperation with Metro Third Breeders Association and NTC Group will receive a whopping top prize of P 5,000,000 with the runner-up taking P 1 million.

Also, the entry with the most championships in the series pockets P3 million, while the highest pointer’s handler and gaffer get P700,000 and P300,000, respectively.

The rest of the series will be held until December, with the 5th leg slated this in the last week of November.