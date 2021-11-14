




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Michael Martinez finishes 23rd in Austria tiff
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 11:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Michael Martinez finishes 23rd in Austria tiff
Michael Martinez
Courtesy of Michael Martinez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Michael Martinez finished in 23rd place at the ISU Challenger Series Cup of Austria after the men's free skate on Saturday.



Only his second tournament after his years-long hiatus after the 2018 Winter Games, Martinez ended up at the wrong side of the leaderboard in the field of 27 skaters.



Martinez, who entered Saturday at 25th, moved up two places with a score of 108.97 in the free skate.



He scored 50.77 in the technical elements score while garnering 59.20 for the program component.



Like in the short program, Martinez absorbed a 1.00 deduction from his total score.



He ended up with a total of 166.47 to end up with his final ranking.



Georgia's Nika Egadze finished on top of the competition despite coming into to the free skate at 12th place.



He finished with a total of 227.57.



Japan's Lucas Tsuyoshi Honda, and USA's Ilia Malinin took second and third place, respectively.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FIGURE SKATING
                                                      MICHAEL MARTINEZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai debuts for 36ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai debuts for 36ers


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto gets his first taste of pro basketball today as the Adelaide 36ers battle the Cairns Taipans in the Australia NBL...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-import recalls PBA days
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the PBA welcoming back imports in the Governors Cup this month after a two-year wait due to the pandemic, it’s refreshing to know that an NBA first round draft pick remembers seeing action in the league...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso remains in contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso remains in contention


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Power-hitting Yuka Saso turned in a hot six-under 64 in the second round to storm into contention halfway through the Pelican...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gaballo cautious of Donaire's signature left hook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gaballo cautious of Donaire's signature left hook


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
WBC Interim bantamweight titlist Reymart Gaballo is wary of falling victim to Nonito Donaire's signature left hook as their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sage commits to Bearcats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sage commits to Bearcats


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s official. Fil-Hawaiian Sage Tolentino yesterday signed a letter of commitment to suit up for the University of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The reigning US Women's Open champ snapped out of a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 13 holes with birdies on the next two,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facelift continues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facelift continues


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Beer’s roster upgrade coming off two failed PBA Philippine Cup bids continued as the Beermen officially acquired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA 3x3 all set for inaugural
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA 3x3 all set for inaugural


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Shortly after disputing the PBA Philippine Cup, champion TNT and runner-up Magnolia are headed toward an early collision course...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McGee&rsquo;s sis for naturalization?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McGee’s sis for naturalization?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
NBA center JaVale McGee’s 6-7 sister Imani could be a candidate for naturalization to join the Gilas women’s basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Juico still track chief
                              


                              

                                 November 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Dr. Philip Ella Juico, former chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission and longtime member of the International Association of Athletics Federations, kept his post as president of the Philippine Athletics Track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with