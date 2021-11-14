




































































 




   







   















Saso remains in contention
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso remains in contention
Yuka Saso.
STAR  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Power-hitting Yuka Saso turned in a hot six-under 64 in the second round to storm into contention halfway through the Pelican Women’s Championship Friday in Belleair, Florida.



Averaging 310 yards off the tee, Saso gunned down eight birdies against two bogeys to submit a 31-33 card at the Pelican Golf Club’s par-70 course and leap to joint 10th.



With an eight-under 132 effort through 36 holes, the reigning US Women’s Open champion moved to within three strokes off co-leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson’s 129s.



Americans Kupcho and Thompson matched Saso’s second-round 64 to zoom past overnight leader Leona Maguire of Ireland, who slipped to a tie for third after a 68.



Taiwanese Wei-Ling Hsu (64) shared No. 3 with Maguire at 130 ahead of Lee Mi-hyang of Korea (62), Matilda Castren of Finland (64), Americans Christina Kim (66) and Nelly Korda (66) and Korean Kim Sei-young (67) at 131 for a share of fifth.



A shot back were Saso, Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun (64), Mexican Maria Fassi (65), and American Danielle Kang (67).



The Fil-Japanese ace got off to a roaring start in the round, knocking in four birdies in the first seven holes. After dropping a shot on Nos. 12 and 13 off missed greens, Saso birdied the next two then closed the day with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

