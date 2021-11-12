




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Baraquiel takes flight to LPGT triumph
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Baraquiel takes flight to LPGT triumph
Sunshine Baraquiel
STAR / File
                        

                        
TAGAYTAY, Philippines — Sunshine Baraquiel soared to her first pro victory, pulling through in the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Challenge by three over two of the country’s top players at one of the toughest courses under severe conditions.



She recovered from a faulty start in the final round then flashed the form she flaunted late in the second round to stay in firm control, hitting clutch shots and putts on her way to a 72 and a spot in the elite circle of winners in only her fifth tournament on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.



“The tournament was mine to win, so I just hit the shots that I had to hit and made the putts that I had to make,” said Baraquiel, a lady pilot who never finished higher than seventh in her previous stints at Eagle Ridge’s Aoki, Sherwood, Eagle Ridge’s Norman and back at Aoki won by Harmie Constantino last week.



“Basically, I just breathed and slowed things down when I got nervous and my decision-making was on point – I made some crucial putts and made good pitch and chip shots,” added the 30-year-old shotmaker, who turned pro because of Covid. While at home, she said she realized that her heart was in golf and not in flying.



With an 11-over 221 total, Baraquiel landed P101,250 in earnings, beating Chihiro Ikeda and Daniella Uy, who pooled identical 224s after a pair of 73s, for the top honors at Highlands.



The margin of victory didn’t actually reflect the manner by which she and the rest of the field struggled trying to survive the harsh wind conditions at the up-and-down layout in all three days. The outcome remained unclear as they made the turn with Baraquiel, who grabbed a two-stroke lead over Ikeda and Uy in a wild second round chase Wednesday, hanging tough despite a two-over 36 after a fierce frontside battle.



Ikeda threatened within one with a 35 while Constantino closed to within two.



But Baraquiel, 30, proved steadier at the back. While her rivals stumbled one after the other in their frenetic attempt to hunt for birdies, the former Southwoods mainstay in various Interclub championships kept her poise and stayed focused, birdying the 10th for a two-stroke cushion then hitting another on No. 15 against two bogeys, including on the last hole.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

