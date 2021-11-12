




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Burlington stops Davao Occidental
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Burlington EOG Sports snapped Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife’s five-game winning run with a 76-69 victory in the FilBasket Subic Championship at the Subic gym Wednesday.



James Castro and Byron Villarias combined for 33 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Burlington tied Nueva Ecija Bespren at third with five wins in eight matches.



In other matches, Nueva Ecija Bespren edged 7A Primus, 95-92, while Medical Depot crushed FSD Makati-Army, 81-68.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

