Burlington stops Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — Burlington EOG Sports snapped Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife’s five-game winning run with a 76-69 victory in the FilBasket Subic Championship at the Subic gym Wednesday.

James Castro and Byron Villarias combined for 33 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Burlington tied Nueva Ecija Bespren at third with five wins in eight matches.

In other matches, Nueva Ecija Bespren edged 7A Primus, 95-92, while Medical Depot crushed FSD Makati-Army, 81-68.