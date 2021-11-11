




































































 




   







   















Michael Martinez plunges back to figure skating action in Austria tiff
                        

                           
Luisa Morales
November 11, 2021 | 9:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Michael Martinez plunges back to figure skating action in Austria tiff
MANILA, Philippines – Two-time Winter Olympian Michael Martinez continues his return to competition ice with a stint in the 2021 Cup of Austria.



The tiff is the eighth event in the 2021-22 ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series and is set to begin on Friday, November 12.



Martinez last competed representing the Philippines in Finlandia Trophy in October.



The 25-year-old had a long break after the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as he nursed injuries.



He was unable to represent the Philippines in Nebelhorn Trophy last September, which was the final event for Olympic qualification for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.



Edrian Celestino and Sofia Frank were the Philippines representatives in the tiff but missed the Olympic bus.



Martinez begins his campaign in Austria Friday in the short program.



In ISU Challenger Series competitions, Martinez has won one medal — a silver back at the Warsaw Cup in 2014.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

