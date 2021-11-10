




































































 




   







   















Severino misses winning line
                        

                           
Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Severino misses winning line
Sander Severino.
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — FIDE Master Sander Severino lost his grip on the lead and fell to a share of seventh place after halving the point with Russian Maksim Ermakov in the fourth round of the World Chess Championship for People with Disabilities Monday.



Severino, the 36-year-old world champion for the physically disabled, allowed Ermakov to equalize early, no thanks to opening misadventures leading to a 49-move draw of a Queen’s Gambit Declined.



That sent the ASEAN and Asian Para Games gold medalist down with 3.5 points or half-a-point behind the six-player lead pack.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

