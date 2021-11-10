Mommy Caring rules PSA stakes race

MANILA, Philippines — Mommy Caring used an explosive start to rule the 2021 Philracom-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Stakes Race with ease at San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite last Sunday.

The progeny of Striding Ahead and On A Mission and bred by the Esguerra Farm and Stud of businessman Hermie Esguerra covered the 1,600-meter race in 1:41.9 (24’-24’-24’-28) to claim the P300,000 top purse for owner James Anthony Rabano.

“Inasahan ko na kami ang mananalo,” said jockey Lester de Jesus who personally requested that Mommy Caring would be the last to enter the gates before the gunstart. “Mabisyo siya kaya talagang ni-request ko na huli siyang papasok.”

It was a formula that worked to near perfection as the three-year-old horse came out strongly from gate No. 4 and never let go of pole position, leading by two lengths heading into the far turn and by three through the homestretch.

“Born sprinter talaga at kampante siya na ang laro niya nasa unahan,” said trainer Ramon Nartea, with this triumph reminiscent of Mommy Caring’s victory in the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office-sponsored 3YO Maiden Stakes back in September.