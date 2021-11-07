San Juan cafe receives miHoYo treatment for HoYo Fest

Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant in San Juan has received the miHoYo treatment as part of HoYo Fest in the Philippines and is now open for fans of the developers' title games

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of HoYo Fest, game developer miHoYo's annual celebration for its games and players, the collaboration cafe featuring games Honkai Impact, Tears of Themis, and Genshin Impact has opened in the Philippines.

Fans of the three aforementioned titles can head over to Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant in San Juan where they can avail of set menus and exclusive merchandise.

Facebook / Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant Fans of miHoYo's titles can avail of set menus and exclusive merchandise in the cafe

Since the announcement of the collaboration cafe, Moon Rabbit Café has been busy setting up different FAQs on their Facebook page for everyone eager to take part in the event.

A minimum purchase of P150 meal is required to enter the cafe (whether dine-in or take out). Receipt can only be used within an hour of issue.

Anticipating a heavy crowd, Moon Rabbit Cafe is encouraging fans to make a reservation before heading over to the cafe even if you're just going to buy merchandise so that the cafe can guarantee your entry into the merch area during the time of your reservation.

The exclusive set meals for the event are also available for delivery. Merchandise can only be bought on site and will not be available for delivery.

Currently, the cafe is only taking reservations for the Honkai Impact Phase of the cafe which will last until November 18.

Tears of Themis is set to follow on November 19 while its Genshin Impact phase will be on December 3 to 14.

For additional information, please see Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant's Facebook page.