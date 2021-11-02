




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Focused Tapales awaits fight confirmation
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 11:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Focused Tapales awaits fight confirmation
Marlon Tapales (center) with his team
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – It has been nearly four months since Marlon Tapales arrived in the United States to train and fight Hiroaki Teshigawara in an eliminator for the IBF super bantamweight title.



Teshigawara is ranked third while Tapales is fourth in this pursuit for the IBF belt.



The fight is tentatively scheduled for December 5, in Los Angeles.  As to where, it isn’t sure yet. Even the date could push through or not.



So Tapales is also playing the waiting game. In spite of that, his spirits are high.



“I strongly believe that training here in Los Angeles with Coach Ernel Fontanilla and Coach Ting Ariosa along with coaches Noriel Simjuanco, Raymond Lautengco, Earl Reyes, and Jade Bornea is an advantage,” Tapales told Philstar.com.



Being surrounded by familiar faces plus having been vaccinated and having the best training facilities help him stay driven and on course for a world title.



After all, Teshigawara is no slouch. 



The 31-year old Japanese fighter is also the WBC-OPBF super bantamweight champion and ranked as the fourth-best super bantamweight by The Ring Magazine. 



He boasts a 21-2-2 record and a nine-match win streak that includes victories against four Filipino — knocking out three of them. 



“My opponent is a very technically sound fighter,” observed Marlon. “He has good footwork and lots of endurance and stamina.”



Tapales, two year’s Teshigawara’s junior, has actually fought more with a 34-3-0 slate. He is 8-2 when fighting abroad.



The Lanao del Norte native was in the midst of a 13-bout win skein when he lost to Ryosuke Iwasa in a fight in 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December 2019. Tapales bounced back with a win over compatriot Eden Sonsona in November of 2020.



Now, Marlon hopes to embark on another streak that culminates with another world title, which will be his third aside from the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title and the WBO bantamweight belt. 



“Aside from the usual training that includes strength and conditioning and proper nutrition, everyone attends to my mental, physical, and spiritual needs,” added Tapales. 



His manager and promoter in JC Manangquil and those in Knucklehead Boxing have made sure that the Filipino is attended to and focused on the fight to come. 



“I’ve been training in different facilities since July 14 —  mostly at Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Churchill Boxing Gym, the Brickhouse Boxing Club, and once at the Roiles family gym at their home in Long Beach, California,” shared Marlon. 



“The ability to travel anytime and anywhere from one training venue to another with minor COVID-19 protocols helps.”



Without a doubt, Marlon Tapales is ready for this fight. He just hopes it pushes through.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

