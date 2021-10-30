




































































 




   

   









Former UST judoka dies at 23
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 9:48am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former UST judoka dies at 23
UST judoka Dither Tablan passed away on Friday at the young age of 23.
MANILA, Philippines — Former UST judoka Dither Tablan passed away on Friday. He was 23.



The Varsitarian confirmed the news early Saturday citing unnamed sources.






Tablan was a two-time UAAP MVP and helped the UST Judoka win four UAAP titles in a row during his tenure with the team.



He was a Sports and Wellness Management graduate.



According to reports, Tablan died due to cardiac arrest.



Apart from representing UST, Tablan was also a Kurash grappler for the national team.



He represented flag and country in the 2017 AIMAG, the 2019 SEA Games, and the 2019 World Martial Arts Masterships.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

