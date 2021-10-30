Former UST judoka dies at 23

UST judoka Dither Tablan passed away on Friday at the young age of 23.

MANILA, Philippines — Former UST judoka Dither Tablan passed away on Friday. He was 23.

The Varsitarian confirmed the news early Saturday citing unnamed sources.

Rest in peace, Dither Tablan.



Tablan was a two-time UAAP MVP and helped the UST Judoka win four UAAP titles in a row during his tenure with the team.

He was a Sports and Wellness Management graduate.

According to reports, Tablan died due to cardiac arrest.

Apart from representing UST, Tablan was also a Kurash grappler for the national team.

He represented flag and country in the 2017 AIMAG, the 2019 SEA Games, and the 2019 World Martial Arts Masterships.