Former UST judoka dies at 23
MANILA, Philippines — Former UST judoka Dither Tablan passed away on Friday. He was 23.
The Varsitarian confirmed the news early Saturday citing unnamed sources.
Rest in peace, Dither Tablan.— The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) October 29, 2021
The UST judo legend passed away on Friday night, according to sources. Tablan, a two-time UAAP most valuable player and one of the most beloved Thomasian athletes, helped the UST Judokas score a 4-peat during his time with the team. pic.twitter.com/Zfo7GRAL2Q
Tablan was a two-time UAAP MVP and helped the UST Judoka win four UAAP titles in a row during his tenure with the team.
He was a Sports and Wellness Management graduate.
According to reports, Tablan died due to cardiac arrest.
Apart from representing UST, Tablan was also a Kurash grappler for the national team.
He represented flag and country in the 2017 AIMAG, the 2019 SEA Games, and the 2019 World Martial Arts Masterships.
- Latest
- Trending