Yulo sweetens world championship with silver in Parallel Bars

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the parallel bars event at the men's team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo is going home with two medals from the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Kitakyushu, Japan on Sunday.

After ruling the men's Vault for his second gold medal in worlds, Yulo found himself copping the silver medal in Parallel Bars.

Yulo scored 15.300 for his routine with 6.400 difficulty and 8.900 in execution.

The Filipino gymnast tried to hang on for the gold but China's Xuwei Hu was able to overtake him late in the final with 15.466.

Yulo's score in the final was more than .200 off of his 15.566 qualification score.

Hu's compatriot Cong Shi finished third with 15.066.

The 21-year-old thus completes his redemption run after missing out on a medal in the Olympic games in Tokyo earlier this year.