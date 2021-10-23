Javi GDL-less Ibaraki takes first win at expense of Thirdy Ravena's San-En
MANILA, Philippines — The Ibaraki Robots barged into the win column of the B. League after a 95-79 win over Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix on Saturday.
Still missing the services of Filipino reinforcement Javi Gomez de Liaño, the Robots snapped a six-game slide and handed NeoPhoenix their fifth loss of the season.
The Robots leaned heavily on their bench who combined for 30 points, a far cry from San-En's 13 markers.
Ibaraki also utilized the transition game with 22 fastbreak points against San-En's 10.
Eric Jacobsen paced Ibaraki with 28 points and 14 rebounds.
Ravena, meanwhile, was among four San-En players who finished in double-digit scoring with 14 markers.
He also had four assists, two rebounds, and a block.
Ibaraki and San-En will clash again on Sunday.
Gomez de Liaño will still not play as he is only expected to make his debut next week.
