




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Chooks 3x3 plunges back into action
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After a year-long break, the local 3x3 action is back as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 holds a one-day Invitational tournament powered by TM today at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.



A total of 12 teams featuring a diverse field of players with the presence of former collegiate imports and PBA players will duke it out in the Chooks’ first tourney since the President’s Cup held under a bubble set-up in Calamba, Laguna last October.



Veteran cagers Mark Yee of Bocaue Homegrains, Joseph Eribou of Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod and Marvin Hayes of AMACOR Mandaluyong are expected to have their hands full against foreign players led by former Lyceum slotman Mike Nzeusseu and Ateneo anchor Chibueze Ikeh.



Nzeusseu, who will play for HeiHei Manila, and Essen Immunoboost Sarangani’s Ikeh are among the foreign players spicing up the awaited return of the local 3x3 circuit.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHOOKS-TO-GO PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Activists urge IOC to postpone 'genocide' Beijing Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Activists urge IOC to postpone 'genocide' Beijing Games


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Activists on Tuesday called for the postponement of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as China prepared to receive the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 School over Gilas?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s a looming conflict in the schedule of games involving varsity players from the UAAP and Gilas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 View from Board 2: International Master Jem Garcia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
View from Board 2: International Master Jem Garcia


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The view from Board Two of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights is two-fold for International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chooks 3x3 plunges back into action
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a year-long break, the local 3x3 action is back as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 holds a one-day Invitational tournament powered by TM today at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley in 3-man tiebreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Defending champion Wesley So gained a crack at a third US Chess Championships title after ending up in a three-way tie at first place with Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian, and forcing a three-man playoff tieb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine Para dance team confident
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Julius Obero and Rhea Marquez will spearhead a lean but mean team confident of winning the gold in the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Championships scheduled Nov. 26 to 28 in Ulsan, South Korea.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chot back in PBA finals
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It didn’t take long for TNT coach Chot Reyes to make his presence felt in his PBA comeback after a nine-year absence.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NBA season unfolds amid vaccine row
                              


                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that around 96 percent of players in the league have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite union opposition to a league-wide mandate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with