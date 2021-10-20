Chooks 3x3 plunges back into action

MANILA, Philippines — After a year-long break, the local 3x3 action is back as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 holds a one-day Invitational tournament powered by TM today at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

A total of 12 teams featuring a diverse field of players with the presence of former collegiate imports and PBA players will duke it out in the Chooks’ first tourney since the President’s Cup held under a bubble set-up in Calamba, Laguna last October.

Veteran cagers Mark Yee of Bocaue Homegrains, Joseph Eribou of Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod and Marvin Hayes of AMACOR Mandaluyong are expected to have their hands full against foreign players led by former Lyceum slotman Mike Nzeusseu and Ateneo anchor Chibueze Ikeh.

Nzeusseu, who will play for HeiHei Manila, and Essen Immunoboost Sarangani’s Ikeh are among the foreign players spicing up the awaited return of the local 3x3 circuit.