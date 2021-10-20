




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Wesley in 3-man tiebreak
                        

                           
LETâ€™S PLAY CHESS - Edgar De Castro - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Defending champion Wesley So gained a crack at a third US Chess Championships title after ending up in a three-way tie at first place with Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian, and forcing a three-man playoff tiebreak.



The 27-year-old Cavite-born So, Caruana and Sevian wound up with identical 6.5 points after 11 rounds of play and would play in the rapid playoff to determine this year’s best American chesser.



So has won this annual event twice, the first in 2017 when he turned back Alexander Onischuk and the other last year when the event was held online for the first time amidst the pandemic.



The finals were being held at press time.



* * *



Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Nikita Vitiugov enjoyed the solo lead midway through the Russian Championship Superfinal in the industrial city of Ufa.



Vitiugov completed the six rounds undefeated for a four-point total and a half-point lead in the single-round robin, 12-player event.



There were four players closely bunched for second spot with 3.5 points. They were Vladimir Fedoseev, Kiril Alekseenko, Andrey Esipenko and Maxim Matlakov.



The rest of the standings read Dmitry Andreikin and Aleksandra Goryachkina at 3.0 each, Pavel Ponkratov, Maksim Chigaev, Aleksander Motylev and Aleksandr Rakhmanov, 2.5, and Alexandr Predke, 2.0.



The absence of Russian top guns considerably lowered the strength of the tournament. Ian Nepomniachtchi is busy prepairing for next month’s world title match while Alexander Grischuk, Sergey Karjakin, Daniil Dubov and Peter Svidler will most likely compete in the upcoming FIDE Grand Swiss set Oct. 26 in Riga, Latvia.



* * *



In the following game, a remarkable opening leads to a fascinating endgame in which white’s ruling pawns control the chessboard.



2021 U.S. Chess Championship



W- R. Robson



B-J. Xiong



Sicilian Defense



1. e4             c5; 2. Nf3            Nc6; 3. Bb5           ....



The Rossolimo Variation, popularized by American GM Nicolas Rossolimo (1910-1975).



3....               e5



A rarely played line, sharp and risky, but not necessarily bad. 3....g6 and 3....e6 are strongly recommended.



4. O-O           Bd6



After 4....Nge7 5. d3 a6 6. Bc4 b5 7. Bb3 d5 8. exd5 Nxd5 9. Re1 f6 10. Nc3 Be6, the game is rich in possibilities for both sides.



5. c3              a6; 6. Ba4            b5; 7. Bc2            Nge7; 8. a4              b4; 9. Re1            Ng6; 10. d4             bxc3



10....exd4 is better, according to the engine.



11. dxe5          ....



The alternative is 11. bxc3 cxd4 12. cxd4 Nxd4 13. Nxd4 exd4 14. Nd2 0-0 15. Ba3 Bxa3 16. Rxa3 Bb7 17. Rd3, and white enjoys a slight edge.



11....               cxb2; 12. Bxb2         Bxe5



12....Bc7 is an interesting alternative, that merits consideration.. The text leads to exchanges unfavorable for black.



13. Nxe5         Ngxe5; 14. Bxe5         Nxe5; 15. Qd5           Nc6; 16. Qxc5         Qe7; 17. Qxe7ch      ....



The engine’s 17. Qe3 seems stronger, as the black king is still stuck in the middle.



17....               Kxe7; 18. Nc3            Nb4



Activating the rook with 19....Rd8 is a good defensive riposte, according to the engine.



19. Nd5ch        Nxd5; 20. exd5ch       Kd8



After 20....Kf6 21. Rab1 d6 22. Rb6 Rd8 23. a5, white has the advantage.



21. d6!             a5



The immediate 21....Rb8 is necessary.



22. Bd3            Rb8; 23. Rab1          Rb7



23....Rxb1 24. Rxb1 Re8 25. g3 Re6 26. Rb6 also favors white.



24. Rec1!          ....



Threatening 25. Rxc8ch followed by 26. Ba6.



24....                Rb4?



This loses right off. Correct is 24....Rxb1, though white has a tangible advantage after 25. Rxb1.



25. Rxb4          axb4; 26. a5!              ....



It is white’s game, especially after the exchange of rooks. After the text black is lost..



26....                Bb7



Or 26....Re8 27. a6 Re5 28. Ra1 Rc5 29. Kf1 and white’s advantage is overwhelming.



27. a6              Ba8; 28. a7!              1-0



There is no defense to 29. Ba6 and if 29....Ba8, 30. Rc8 ch ends the story.



Solution to last week’s puzzle:



Black to play and win.



White=Kh1, Qc2, Re2 Ba7, Nf1, Nh2, Pb4, Pc4, Pd5, Pf3,



Black-Kh8, Qh3, Rg2, Rg8, Bh4, Pc7, Pd6, Pe5, Pf4, Pf5 Ph7



1....           Bf2!



Threateniung 2....Rg1 mate.



2. Bxf2       ....



Or 2. Rxf2 Rg1 mate.



2....            Rxh2ch



3. Nxh2       Qg2 mate



* * *


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      WESLEY SO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Activists urge IOC to postpone 'genocide' Beijing Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Activists urge IOC to postpone 'genocide' Beijing Games


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Activists on Tuesday called for the postponement of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as China prepared to receive the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 School over Gilas?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s a looming conflict in the schedule of games involving varsity players from the UAAP and Gilas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 View from Board 2: International Master Jem Garcia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
View from Board 2: International Master Jem Garcia


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The view from Board Two of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights is two-fold for International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chooks 3x3 plunges back into action
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a year-long break, the local 3x3 action is back as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 holds a one-day Invitational tournament powered by TM today at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley in 3-man tiebreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Defending champion Wesley So gained a crack at a third US Chess Championships title after ending up in a three-way tie at first place with Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian, and forcing a three-man playoff tieb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine Para dance team confident
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Julius Obero and Rhea Marquez will spearhead a lean but mean team confident of winning the gold in the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Championships scheduled Nov. 26 to 28 in Ulsan, South Korea.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chot back in PBA finals
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It didn’t take long for TNT coach Chot Reyes to make his presence felt in his PBA comeback after a nine-year absence.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NBA season unfolds amid vaccine row
                              


                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that around 96 percent of players in the league have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite union opposition to a league-wide mandate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with