




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ravenas hoop it up in Japan
                        

                           
Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ravenas hoop it up in Japan
Thirdy
Twitter  /  Thirdy Ravena
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Ravena brothers are enjoying life in Japan even as they miss family, loved ones and home with Kiefer and Thirdy focused on making an impact in the B.League as Asian basketball imports. They live about a two-hour drive away from each other but the home-and-away schedule keeps them moving although on days off, the brothers manage to get together.



Kiefer, 27, stays in Otsu, the capital city of Shiga prefecture, and stays in an apartment overlooking Lake Biwa while Thirdy, 24, is in an apartment in Aichi prefecture, surrounded by fields and greenhouses. Kiefer is on a one-year contract with the Shiga Lakestars, now 3-1 in the season just started. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 27.8 minutes while hitting 40 percent from beyond the arc. Thirdy is on his second season with San-en NeoPhoenix, 2-2 so far, and he’s averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 29.8 minutes, shooting 35.9 percent from triple range.



Early this season, Kiefer and Thirdy faced off twice with their teams splitting the series. Japanese media hyped the confrontation as “sibling rivalry” and the B.League rolled out merchandise with the brothers’ images on mugs and other accessories. The brothers have become fan favorites among Japanese and foreign fans.



Kiefer said only one player who suited up for Shiga last season is back so it’s almost a brand new squad. “Our average age is 24 or 25 and we’re the youngest in the league,” said Kiefer in an interview on PlayItRightTV to be aired next week. “I’m learning a lot from our coach Luis Guil Torres who’s Sergio Scariolo’s assistant with the Spanish national team. The league allows each team to enlist three non-Asian imports, two to play at a time, and either an Asian import or a naturalized player. Imports don’t carry the full load and every player shares in the responsibility of winning games. Competition is tough and it’s a challenge to travel for away games.  It’s a new experience playing for a city where the homecrowd is super supportive. Basketball’s a small world and I’m playing against stars like Togashi, Hiejima and Furukawa, some of whom I’ve gone against with the national team. I’ll bring back lessons to the PBA with NLEX.”



Thirdy said San-en brought in eight new players and is determined to make up for a 12-47 showing last season. “I owe a lot to San-en because they stuck with me even if I missed 42 games last year with injuries and COVID,” he said. “Our coach (Branislav Vicentic) is Serbian and Serbian coaches are known all over the world as among the best and toughest in the game. We’ve got three imports and one is half-German, half-American (Elias Harris of Gonzaga University). We work out twice a day, morning and afternoon, doing extra time with weights. There’s a FIBA rule that allows players to join their national team even if they’re with a club. I’m looking forward to playing for Gilas again but we just have to study travel restrictions and quarantine protocols. If I leave Japan to play for Gilas, I’ll need to quarantine when I get back so I’ll lose a lot of games.”



Kiefer said he’s setting up a Viber group to link Filipino athletes in Japan. “We’ve got the De Liaño brothers and we hope to get everyone in the loop, Dwight (Ramos), Kobe (Paras), Ray (Parks), Kemark (Carino), our three volleyball players (Jaja Santiago, Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas) and two soccer players (Sarina Bolden, Quinley Quezada),” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RAVENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino, son of PBA legend Marlou, joins Shinshu Brave Warriors in B League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino, son of PBA legend Marlou, joins Shinshu Brave Warriors in B League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced by the team Friday evening, Aquino became the ninth Filipino player in the Japanese hoops league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen nip Tropang Giga to force Game 7 in PBA semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen nip Tropang Giga to force Game 7 in PBA semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In their fourth straight game of the series decided by twin-digit leads, the Beermen hardly trailed except early in the match...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia closes out Meralco in Game 6, enters PBA finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia closes out Meralco in Game 6, enters PBA finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Magnolia Hotshots have switched the lights off on the Meralco Bolts' PBA Philippine Cup title bid.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos makes B. League debut vs Parks' Nagoya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos makes B. League debut vs Parks' Nagoya


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Debuting Dwight Ramos of Toyama aims for a breakthrough win against Ray Parks Jr. of Nagoya in another exciting All-Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas to open its largest store in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas to open its largest store in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The store will offer a "shopping experience unlike any other" to adidas customers in the country, putting on display the widest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots back in finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots back in finals


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia cut off Meralco’s power lines to clear the path to its third PBA Philippine Cup finals stint in four year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCAA going face-to-face for Season 97
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCAA going face-to-face for Season 97


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Collegiate Athletic Association  is laying the groundwork for possible face-to-face competitions in men’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diaz kicks off Malaysia training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diaz kicks off Malaysia training


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz flies today to Malaca, Malaysia to start her training a

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer, Lakestars go for top spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer, Lakestars go for top spot


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena’s Shiga Lakestars shoot for the solo lead while debuting Dwight Ramos and his Toyama team aim for a breakthrough...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A Jaworski in the NBA?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I definitely did my research, like, watch a bunch of videos of them obviously he could play so pretty, pretty cool. Small world that the greatest Filipino player has the same name as me. – Justin Jaworski

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with