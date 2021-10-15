adidas to open its largest store in Philippines

The adidas Brand Center is set to open its doors to the public on a soft opening basis beginning October 22 in Glorietta 3, Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Sportswear giant adidas is set to raise its game in the Philippines with the launch of the Brand Center, the company's largest store in the country.

Opening its doors at Glorietta 3 in Makati on October 22, the Brand Center will offer a range of sporting and lifestyle goods in a massive 1,500 sqm space to Filipino consumers.

The store will offer a "shopping experience unlike any other" to adidas customers in the country, putting on display the widest range of adidas products in the country.

adidas The Brand Center will house the widest array of adidas products in the Philippines

An exclusive to the Brand Center are adidas products in golf, and trail and outdoor.

For lifestyle, the Brand Center will also make exclusives like the m&m's Forum and Melting Puppets Forum available only in its walls.

Consumers can also expect more exclusive collections to come in the store as well, including products for Cycling and Maternity.

Future launches of hype products like Yeezys will also be made available to Filipino customers through the Brand Center.

Consumers can expect a more digitized and personalized shopping experience from the Brand Center, as well.

The store houses more than 20 digital elements, while also being made available through the adidas Viber store, helping customers connect with store representatives to buy, pay and arrange pickups for products to make their experience safer amid the pandemic.

Retail enhancements are also made available like the "Bring it To Me", which can allow consumers in-store to ask for a size of their chosen footwear using the adidas app.

The store staff will then bring the pair wherever they are in the store, which makes the shopping experience more contactless.

Consumers will also be getting a more in-depth understanding of the store with dedicated store specialists to guide them through the products.

Championing adidas' pillars

Also offered by the store are 12 "moment areas" where spaces are dedicated to showcase the pillars of the brand.

Included in the Brand Center's moment areas is the "Sustainability Ramp" and the "Hype Wall".

For its part, the Sustainability Ramp serves as the "heart of the Brand Center" where they seek to narrate the brand's story on being a pioneer in sustainability in the sportswear business.

It will feature a 12-meter rattan tunnel with a 360-degree digital immersive experience to inspire action towards sustainability and helping End Plastic Waste.

adidas has been known for its efforts to address the plastic problem with Run for the Oceans and products which are made with Primeblue — a high-performance recycled material made in part with upcycled plastic waste.

The Hype Wall, meanwhile, will highlight adidas' latest archives and incoming releases, an area perfect for sneakerheads.

Also included in the moment centers are a Basketball Area, a Women's Ramp, and a City Shop which houses Philippines and Manila themed adidas apparel.

adidas The Women's Ramp at the Brand Center

adidas The Basketball Area

Customers also receive a treat with the Maker Lab where they get to bring their imagination to life with customization.

A variety of art options are made available in the service and will let anyone design their favorite adidas products to their liking.

Choices ranging from stickers to patches, and laser technology will banner the Maker Lab.

Showcasing Filipino culture through art

While all the services and products offered by the Brand Center will surely be a welcomed development for Filipino consumers, it is also of note that the store also brandished its support to Filipino culture with collaborations with local artists in collections and in the design of the physical store as well.

The biggest name on the list is renowned toy designer and visual artist Quiccs, who the brand has already partnered with since 2020.

adidas Renowned toy designer Quiccs continues his partnership with adidas in the Brand Center

Upon checkout at the store's Collection Cash Desk, customers will spot a giant Trefoil logo featuring Quicc's iconic TEQ character sitting between its stripes.

The troika of Bvdot, Cinos and Frank also get to showcase their art as Aral Cru.

adidas Aral Cru

Known for their murals across the metro, the trio is spotlighted in the Brand Center's Basketball Area where they feature their art on the area's hand-painted floor.

Homegrown visual artist Kris Abrigo, meanwhile, is featured in the Brand Center through a mixed media and 3D art installation in the store's Collection Ramp.

adidas Kris Abrigo

Indigenous communities are also lifted by the brand through its partnership with the T'Boli tribe, the Yakan tribe and Argao weavers.

Rattan, woven in a solihiya pattern, can also be seen in the Brand Center's fitting rooms.

As the store's soft opening looms, customers can book their visit to the Brand Center at adidasbrandcenter.ph.