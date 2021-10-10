Rebisco Philippines cracks vs Uzbek squad

MANILA, Philippines — Rebisco Philippines played its best game thus far but the effort wasn’t enough to overcome AGMK of Uzbekistan in a 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 19-25 loss in Pool B action in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand yesterday.

The Filipinos absorbed their second straight setback following a 15-25, 22-25, 5-25 shellacking at the hands of the more experienced Fooland Sirjan of Iran in the opener on Saturday.

The defeat left Rebisco with no other option but to sweep its two remaining games against Al Arabi of Qatar today and unbeaten Diamond Food of Thailand tomorrow to have a chance at the quarterfinals.

The Uzbek squad improved to 1-1.

Rebisco came out with more fight this time as it took the opening set with incredible grit and composure.

It couldn’t sustain the form and tenacity though and lost the next three sets.

Joshua Umandal paced the Filipinos with 19 points, all coming off attacks, while Angelo Almendras scattered 14 hits including 12 off spikes and two on blocks.

Bunyod Egamkulov and Bunyodbek Khosinov unloaded 18 points apiece for AGMK.