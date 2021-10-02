Three-point sniper Castillo had green light to shoot, says Gilas women coach

Khate Castillo was an efficient seven-of-11 from the three-point line against India in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas women guard Khate Castillo lived up to her moniker "Splash Sister" against India in the classification match at the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup last Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

This as she sank a whopping seven three pointers en route to a 22-point game to lead the Philippines to the 74-70 victory.

But even before tip off, Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino knew that the Glutagence Glowboosters star could do what she did, and always gave her the green light to shoot her shot.

"Every time we have a game, I know Khate would be stepping up," said Aquino after their win over India.

"I just told her before the game that you know, just play your game, relax, and if you're open just take your shot," he added.

Aquino said that it wasn't the first time that Castillo had been the pivotal player for Gilas women in a crucial match.

In their last meeting with India, which was also a classification match in the 2019 edition of the Women's Asia Cup, it was a similar result for the three-point sniper out of DLSU.

"It's the same thing that happened in 2019 with Khate Castillo and Ria Nabalan," said Aquino, speaking of Nabalan's 13 points against India two years ago when Castillo also waxed hot with 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

"Now with Janine [Pontejos] starting it all for us and we're just happy that they played well today," he said.

Before Castillo's three-point barrage, it was Pontejos who sparked the Gilas women on offense.

She also finished with 22 points.