








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Cayetano defends construction of SEA Games cauldron
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 27, 2021 | 12:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cayetano defends construction of SEA Games cauldron
This image shows the design of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games cauldron.
Photo from Mañosa Group of Companies via Gelo Mañosa / Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the construction of the P50-million cauldron used during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games was funded by the private sector.



In an interview with television host Boy Abunda on September 25, Cayetano said the government did not pay for the construction of the cauldron, which was labeled as “overpriced” and “extravagant” by critics.



“People will be surprised because the government didn’t spend a single cent on it. Because the private sector paid for it,” he said.



Cayetano, who was chair of the Philippine South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) in 2019, said the cauldron was much cheaper than the ones used in the previous editions of the SEA Games.



The cauldron was designed by the late National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa, who is regarded as one of the most influential Filipino architects of the 20th century.



“I could have come up with a more humble one. Pero debut natin ito sa buong mundo. Pinapakita natin na yung facilities natin (ay) world class (But this is our debut to the world. We wanted to show that our facilities are world class.),” Cayetano said.



The former PHISGOC chair also said unfounded accusations of corruption about the cauldron pushed sponsors to withdraw funding for the 2019 SEA Games. 



“Much more would have been paid by the private sector kung ‘di nagkaroon ng crab mentality at siniraan. Kasi marami kaming sponsors na umatras (Much more would have been paid by the private sector if only the crab mentality and mudslinging of some had not prevailed. A lot of sponsors retracted their commitments.),” he said.



Cayetano also said he never profited from the SEA Games.



“My life in politics has not been perfect but ni singko sa SEA Games, wala akong ginalaw (My life in politics has not been perfect but I didn’t touch a single centavo from the SEA Games.),” he said.



More than 5,000 athletes from 11 countries participated in the 2019 SEA Games. Breaking its previous records, the Philippines emerged overall champion and secured a total of 387 medals, 149 of which were gold, when the games drew to a close in December 2019.



Olympic Council of Asia Vice President Wei Jizhong praised the organizers and President Rodrigo Duterte for the successful hosting of the SEA Games, saying the country is prepared to host larger sporting events.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALAN CAYETANO
                                                      SEA GAMES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Usyk ends Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Usyk ends Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The impressive Ukrainian triumphed 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 on the scorecards of the three judges in just the former undisputed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Utah reporter fails to recognize Clarkson in interview about the Jazz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Utah reporter fails to recognize Clarkson in interview about the Jazz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Yeah, a lot," Clarkson said when asked if he went to any Jazz games in the last season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang won't pursue teammate Pacio's world title for now: 'It's his time'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang won't pursue teammate Pacio's world title for now: 'It's his time'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
While he won't be gunning for the strap until a new champion arises, Adiwang isn't planning on stopping his improvement.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ginebra keeps going amid unusual situation in Philippine Cup title bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ginebra keeps going amid unusual situation in Philippine Cup title bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Though one of the powerhouse teams in the league, the Gin Kings found themselves fighting for dear life — not for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio expected tough five-round grind vs Saruta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio expected tough five-round grind vs Saruta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
While it didn't go the distance and cut the action short at 3:38 in the first, there was no shortage of fireworks in the fight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso falls short of another LPGA title despite 2 eagles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso falls short of another LPGA title despite 2 eagles


                              

                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Even with two eagles, Yuka Saso still fell short by two in her drive for a second LPGA crown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cayetano defends construction of SEA Games cauldron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cayetano defends construction of SEA Games cauldron


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the construction of the P50-million cauldron used during the 2019 Southeast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mineski Masters' to pit over 1,000 Dota 2, PUBG Mobile players
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mineski Masters' to pit over 1,000 Dota 2, PUBG Mobile players


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mineski Philippines is set to host a two-month-long tournament featuring popular esports title Dota 2 and PUBG Mobile dubbed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Ryder Cup of first and records
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Ryder Cup of first and records


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-9 and 10-point victory by the United States over Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup is the largest margin of victory since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan, Manila, Iriga win PCAP nail-biters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan, Manila, Iriga win PCAP nail-biters


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Oragons chalked up their first win of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with