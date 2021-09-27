'Mineski Masters' to pit over 1,000 Dota 2, PUBG Mobile players

Mineski Masters will kick off with a national PUBG Mobile tournament open to 256 teams all over the country with a total of 1,024 players vying for the title of battleground True Master and a price pool of Php500,000. The qualifiers will run every weekend of October, with the playoffs slated in November.

MANILA, Philippines – Mineski Philippines is set to host a two-month-long tournament featuring popular esports title Dota 2 and PUBG Mobile dubbed Mineski Masters.

“Mineski Global is an organization that traces its roots as far back as Dota 2 has. This heritage peaked in 2017 when we created the immensely popular Manila Masters in 2017, and we are thrilled to once again open up a stage for Dota 2 and our fans. With the addition of PUBG Mobile, we are looking at bridging this rising esport title and its dedicated community with the loyal community of Dota 2. Thanks to our sponsors, our Filipino community can view a world-class competition from the safety of their homes,” said Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro in a press release.

There will also be a Dota 2 Regional Invitational event that will kick off with a local wildcard tournament that features 128 Philippine Dota 2 teams competing for a chance to represent the country. The top four teams will move to the invitational bracket and will go against four invited pro-teams from Southeast Asia for a prize pool of Php1 million.

More information can be found on the Mineski Masters Facebook. Registration for the PUBG Mobile tournament is already open via their website.